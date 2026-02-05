Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sons accuses government of 'deliberately' denying visa to stop them from meeting father in Adiala Jail: 'Cruel'

​Kasim Khan, son of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, alleged that authorities are deliberately blocking visa applications filed by him and his brother, preventing them from travelling to Pakistan to meet their father.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Kasim wrote, "My brother and I are trying to travel to Pakistan to see our father. For 914 days, he has been held in solitary confinement while his health deteriorates and he is denied access to independent medical care.

"Now the government is deliberately refusing to process our visas. Denying a prisoner treatment is cruel. Denying his children the right to see him is collective punishment," he added.

The matter comes amid mounting concerns over Imran Khan's health and access to treatment, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Kasim also appealed for international intervention, writing, "I call on international human rights organisations and governments to speak out and act before irreversible harm is done."

Kasim and his elder brother, Suleiman, currently reside in London with their mother, Jemima Goldsmith.

The development follows the government's acknowledgement last week that Imran Khan had been taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, days after reports regarding his treatment surfaced in mainstream media, Dawn reported.

The PTI subsequently condemned what it described as the "secretly transferring" of Imran Khan to PIMS, accusing authorities of keeping both his family and party leadership uninformed while denying him access to personal doctors.

Earlier, opposition leader in the National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, requesting his "personal intervention" to allow medical examinations by Imran Khan's "trusted" physicians, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan's sons had earlier disclosed in December 2025 that they had applied for visas and were planning to visit Pakistan in January.

However, reports emerging this week claimed that authorities were refusing to issue visas to Kasim and Suleiman, further fuelling concerns over access to the former premier.

