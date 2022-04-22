Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan praises India’s foreign policy once again, says it’s ‘for betterment of people’

File photo

Pakistan ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was known for outwardly criticizing India, has once lauded the neighbouring country, this time for its foreign policy and its decision for importing Russian oil in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Lauding India’s foreign policy, Imran Khan said that the decision of New Delhi is for “the betterment of its people” while the foreign policy of Pakistan is for the betterment of “other people”. Khan made these remarks while speaking at a rally in Lahore.

"India, which is a strategic partner to the United States, is importing oil from Russia, saying that its decisions are based on the betterment of their people. But our foreign policy is for the betterment of other people," he said at the rally, as per ANI reports.

Last month, the cricketer-turned-politician admitted that the foreign policy of India is independent and for the betterment of the people. He had said that even though India is a part of QUAD, their stance has remained neutral throughout.

During a public rally in the Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan had said: "I praise our neighbouring country as they always had an independent foreign policy. Today India is in their (America) alliance and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue); they say that are neutral. They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions because their policy is for the betterment of people."

While justifying his visit to Russia in the midst of the war in Ukraine, Khan said that he only visited the country to control the inflation in Pakistan, as Russia had given them oil at a discounted rate, slashing the price by 30 percent.

Khan, who is the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claimed that he was out of power due to pursuing an independent foreign policy for Pakistan, which he said was not liked by international powers.

He accused global forces of colluding with local "Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs among others" to end his government at a time "when the economy was shooting, the exports were record high -- and all of this at a time when the coronavirus was wreaking havoc."

Imran Khan was ousted from the PM post in Pakistan after a no-confidence vote was carried out against him, led by the opposition. Succeeding his post, PML leader Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the new Prime Minister of the country.

(With ANI inputs)

