Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan 'dead' rumours are fake? Sister Aleema Khan calls off protest at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi; Police assures...

The sit-in at the Gorakhpur checkpost near Adiala Jail, led by Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, has been called off following successful negotiations with police. Police assured that meetings with the former prime minister would be arranged.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan 'dead' rumours are fake? Sister Aleema Khan calls off protest at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi; Police assures...
Ex-PM Imran Khan's sister has called of the protest at the Gorakhpur checkpost near Adiala Jail, after successful negotiations with police. The protest led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called for ending it and the protestors dispered peacefully after police held talks with Imran Khan sister and assyred that he was safe in jail. Police also assured the arrangement of the meetings with the former prime minister. The family has been guaranteed access to Imran Khan later today and again next Tuesday.

Aleema Khan held a sit-in outside Adiala Jail, saying she would not leave until she was allowed to meet her incarcerated brother. She repeatedly stated that she and her family were prepared to remain at the checkpost for as long as necessary, as per reports. 

She alleged that Imran Khan is being kept in solitary confinement, calling the treatment "oppressive" and "illegal." "We will stay here until we are granted a meeting. What is happening to Imran Khan is unjust," she said.

Terming the situation "a jungle law," she accused authorities of unlawful behaviour towards the PTI founder. "For those who say we are staging a drama, then why is there so much police here?" she questioned.

Aleema Khan said the family's protest is peaceful, asserting, "This is our country, and we have every right to protest."

She criticised the deployment of women police officers, alleging they were being used to "malign other women," and claimed the actions were meant to please PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. "If they want to arrest us, they can go ahead -- we are not afraid," she added.

Before talks succeeded, the sit-in had caused severe disruption on Adiala Jail Road. Both sides remained blocked for hours, creating a massive traffic snarl that left commuters frustrated. Ambulances and school vans were caught in the gridlock. A school van driver told reporters that anxious parents kept calling, worried about why their children had still not reached home, according to ARY News.

Reporters on the ground described a scene of mounting distress among locals, with the protest initially showing no signs of ending -- until police negotiations finally brought it to a close.

(With ANI inputs)

