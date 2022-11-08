‘Took out 3 bullets, shrapnel from my leg’: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan after assassination attempt

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was attacked during a rally in Wazirabad last week, when a gunman fired shots at the politician as well as the crowd, injuring over eight people in the rally, including people from Khan’s party.

Imran Khan sustained injuries in his legs after the firing incident at the rally and has now revealed that he was shot three times in the leg during the assassination attempt against him. The former Pakistan PM said that three bullets were removed from his leg after the attack.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief made these claims while speaking from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, during an exclusive interview with CNN's Becky Anderson. In the interview, he revealed that both his legs were injured in the altercation.

As quoted by CNN, Imran Khan said, “They took out three bullets from my right leg. The left had some shrapnel which they've left inside.” Earlier, Khan had blamed the Shehbaz Sharif government and the army for the attack against him in the rally.

On being asked about what information he has received and by whom, he said that he has got them from within the intelligence agencies. "Remember, three and a half years I was in power. I have connections with intelligence agencies, the different agencies that operate," he said.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from the Pakistan PM post earlier this year, has claimed several times that there are plans set in motion to assassinate him, similar to the assassination attempts made on many political leaders in Pakistan.

The former Pakistan PM said, “It all started when I was deposed, and from then onwards it was expected that my party would fall apart, but what happened instead was that there was a big public backlash and my party gained immense support.”

Earlier on Monday, Imran Khan wrote a letter to the country's President Arif Alvi, asking him to act against the "abuse of power and violations of laws and Constitution."

(With ANI inputs)

