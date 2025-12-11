Pakistan: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in jail, he was found guilty of...

Ex-ISI head Faiz Hameed receives 14 years in jail after a military court finds him guilty of political engineering and secrets act violations, marking an unprecedented moment in Pakistan.

Former chief of Pakistan Army's intelligence wing, the ISI, Faiz Hameed, has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. This is the first time in Pakistan's history that an ISI head has been sentenced to jail. Confirming the verdict of the military court, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that Faiz Hameed was found guilty of engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act (OSA). Earlier, a court-martial was initiated on August 12, 2024. Hameed served as the chief of the ISI from 2019 to 2021.

However, this may not be the end of the troubles for Hameed, who may be put on trial in other cases as well. The proceedings may begin soon in the case related to his "involvement of [the] convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements, and certain other matters are separately being dealt with." Recalling the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, senior journalist Shahzeb Khanzada told Geo News, "Pakistan has always had a problem of political engineering, but Faiz Hameed took it to its peak."

One of Pakistan's most powerful former ISI chief, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed has been convited to 14 yrs by the Field General Court Marshal for his involvement in political activities and misuse of authority. One has to wait and see what follow next. Today's decision would certainly… — Mazhar Abbas (@MazharAbbasGEO) December 11, 2025

Welcoming the decision, Senator Faisal Vawda said, "It was only the beginning," as the proceedings in the case related to the May 9 riots may soon begin. Speaking to Geo News, Vawda thanked the Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for "removing the filth" from his own institution, stressing that the move had laid down the "foundation for self-accountability."

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was once one of Pakistan’s most powerful figures, whose word carried weight across the nation. Most of his actions could be forgiven, but the Blue World City property case is nearly unforgivable. Using power to seize someone’s personal or inherited… December 11, 2025

Faiz Hameed served as Adjutant General at the GHQ in Rawalpindi from April 2019 to June 2019 after serving as head of the Counter-Intelligence Wing (DG-C) of ISI from January 2017 to April 2019. He also served as GOC (General Officer Commanding) of 16 infantry divisions at Pano Akil Cantonment from June 2015 to January 2017 and DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from June 2019 to 6 October 2021. Hammed worked as a corps commander in Peshawar and Bahawalpur until his retirement.