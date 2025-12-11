FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Planning to travel to Thailand? India issues BIG travel advisory due to..., says, 'advised to check...'

Pakistan: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in jail, he was found guilty of...

Indian Coast Guard foils major Pakistan intrusion: Apprehends 11 fishermen, seizes boat illegally entering Indian waters in Gujarat

Election Commission's BIG move on SIR, extends deadline for 6 states; check new dates here

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba makes sensational claims in public appearance; says 'Some India cricketers...'

'They teach us like...': Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals how Rohit Sharma's tough love and Virat Kohli's guidance influence Team India

Ratan Tata's TCS BIG MOVE: Set to acquire THIS US based consulting firm for over Rs 63000000000

Rupee falls again to record low against USD, crosses 90 mark, experts say it is due to...

Dilip Kumar's 103th birth anniversary: Emotional Saira Banu remembers 'finest human being', honours his dedication in long note: 'You dissolved into soil...'

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Full schedule, ticket prices, celebrities expected - All you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
NABL Accreditation Strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech’s National Push in Advanced Preventive Healthcare

NABL Accreditation Spurs Lords Mark Microbiotech's National Expansion

'Everyone felt....': BCCI planned Rohit Sharma's replacement with Shubman Gill back in 2023, decision was never sudden

'Everyone felt....': BCCI planned Rohit Sharma's replacement with Shubman Gill

Dhurandhar suffers major loss, Ranveer Singh's film BANNED in these 6 countries due to..: 'There were apprehensions that...'

Dhurandhar suffers major loss, Ranveer Singh's film BANNED in these 6 countries

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's dating timeline; From Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor

Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakai

Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watch next

Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watc

New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT

New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Net

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in jail, he was found guilty of...

Ex-ISI head Faiz Hameed receives 14 years in jail after a military court finds him guilty of political engineering and secrets act violations, marking an unprecedented moment in Pakistan.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 05:12 PM IST

Pakistan: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in jail, he was found guilty of...
Faiz Hameed, Ex-Chief, ISI (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former chief of Pakistan Army's intelligence wing, the ISI, Faiz Hameed, has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. This is the first time in Pakistan's history that an ISI head has been sentenced to jail. Confirming the verdict of the military court, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that Faiz Hameed was found guilty of engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act (OSA). Earlier, a court-martial was initiated on August 12, 2024. Hameed served as the chief of the ISI from 2019 to 2021. 

Pakistan Army, ISI

However, this may not be the end of the troubles for Hameed, who may be put on trial in other cases as well. The proceedings may begin soon in the case related to his "involvement of [the] convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements, and certain other matters are separately being dealt with." Recalling the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, senior journalist Shahzeb Khanzada told Geo News, "Pakistan has always had a problem of political engineering, but Faiz Hameed took it to its peak."

Faiz Hameed sentenced

Welcoming the decision, Senator Faisal Vawda said, "It was only the beginning," as the proceedings in the case related to the May 9 riots may soon begin. Speaking to Geo News, Vawda thanked the Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for "removing the filth" from his own institution, stressing that the move had laid down the "foundation for self-accountability."

Former ISI chief's imprisonment

Faiz Hameed served as Adjutant General at the GHQ in Rawalpindi from April 2019 to June 2019 after serving as head of the Counter-Intelligence Wing (DG-C) of ISI from January 2017 to April 2019. He also served as GOC (General Officer Commanding) of 16 infantry divisions at Pano Akil Cantonment from June 2015 to January 2017 and DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from June 2019 to 6 October 2021. Hammed worked as a corps commander in Peshawar and Bahawalpur until his retirement.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NABL Accreditation Strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech’s National Push in Advanced Preventive Healthcare
NABL Accreditation Spurs Lords Mark Microbiotech's National Expansion
'Everyone felt....': BCCI planned Rohit Sharma's replacement with Shubman Gill back in 2023, decision was never sudden
'Everyone felt....': BCCI planned Rohit Sharma's replacement with Shubman Gill
Dhurandhar suffers major loss, Ranveer Singh's film BANNED in these 6 countries due to..: 'There were apprehensions that...'
Dhurandhar suffers major loss, Ranveer Singh's film BANNED in these 6 countries
Planning to travel to Thailand? India issues BIG travel advisory due to..., says, 'advised to check...'
Planning to travel to Thailand? India issues BIG travel advisory due to...
Pakistan: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in jail, he was found guilty of...
Pakistan: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in jail
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakait's dating timeline; From Aishwarya Rai to Karisma Kapoor
Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, a look at Akshaye Khanna aka Rahman Dakai
Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watch next
Loved Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar? Here are 6 Akshaye Khanna films you must watc
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OT
New K-drama Releases This Week (December 8 to 14): Latest series to watch on Net
In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans, bride Lakshmi Pranathi's Rs 1 crore saree that stole the limelight
In pics: Jr NTR's Rs 100 crore wedding, attended by 3000 VIPs, 12000 fans
Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT Releases this month ( December 2025): 7 movies, series to watch on Ne
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement