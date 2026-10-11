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Pakistan Emergency: Shehbaz Sharif govt imposes Governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, removes PTI govt

Shehbaz Sharif government imposes emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, removing PTI's Sohail Afridi government citing terrorism and constitutional breakdown; PTI calls it undemocratic.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 03:56 PM IST

Pakistan Emergency: Shehbaz Sharif govt imposes Governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, removes PTI govt
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After days of escalating tensions with former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Shehbaz Sharif government on Sunday imposed an emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), removing the party's last remaining government from power.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved the move under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan's Constitution, citing worsening terrorism and a breakdown of constitutional governance.

"Will deal with iron hand": KP Governor warns protesters

The decision has opened another front in the confrontation between Islamabad and Imran Khan's party, with the provincial governor warning protesters against taking the law into their own hands.

"If anyone takes the law into their own hands, we will deal with them with an iron hand," KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said in a video statement.

The timing is significant as PTI has been organising a long march demanding the release of its jailed founder, Imran Khan.

Shehbaz govt accuses PTI of failing to tackle terrorism

The decision followed an emergency meeting of Pakistan's federal cabinet chaired by Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday. Ministers reviewed the security situation in KP, which borders Afghanistan and has witnessed repeated attacks by militant groups, including TTP.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, backed by military establishment under Asim Munir, accused the PTI government of KP of failing to tackle terrorism.

"I will not allow them [PTI] to destabilise the economy," Sharif told his ministers.

What happens to PTI government and Chief Minister Sohail Afridi

The presidential proclamation effectively removed the elected provincial administration from power, including Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and his council of ministers.

Under Article 234, the president can assume provincial government functions or direct the governor to exercise them when constitutional machinery has failed. Article 232 provides for an emergency when war, external aggression or internal disturbances threaten security.

An emergency under Article 232 on grounds of internal disturbances ordinarily requires a provincial assembly resolution. Where the president acts without such a resolution, parliamentary approval is required within 10 days.

The federal government also appointed senior bureaucrat Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan as KP's new chief secretary.

PTI warns of damage to Pakistan's democracy

PTI Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan rejected the decision, calling it "an extremely alarming and grave political mistake and an undemocratic measure".

"Peace cannot be established, nor stability brought, by ignoring this mandate, weakening provincial autonomy, and creating conflict between the federation and the province," Gohar said.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had warned that he would not accept any "illegal move" to bring the province under federal control.

With Pakistan's National Assembly and Senate scheduled to meet on October 13, the constitutional and political consequences of the emergency are likely to come under further scrutiny.

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