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Pakistan Earthquake: Tremor of magnitude 5.5 hits, no damage reported

Tremors were felt across parts of the country, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 10:00 AM IST

Pakistan Earthquake: Tremor of magnitude 5.5 hits, no damage reported
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    Pakistan was hit by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

    According to Reuters, the EMSC reported that the quake struck at a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). Tremors were felt across parts of the country, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

    Officials are monitoring the situation and evaluating the earthquake’s impact.

    (This is a developing story)

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