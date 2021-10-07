Pakistan earthquake: At least 20 killed, over 200 injured in 5.7 magnitude quake

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck a remote mountainous part of southwestern Pakistan early on Thursday killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 200.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an earthquake struck Pakistan, Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir said on Thursday.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck in the early hours of Thursday while people were sleeping. Rescue workers said the dead were mostly women and children.

The quake was relatively shallow at 20 kms (12 miles) with an epicentre 102 km (62 miles) east of Quetta, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).

More than 100 mud houses collapsed and a large number were damaged, including government buildings. Hundreds of people were rendered homeless, Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner in the city of Harnai, told Reuters.

Social media showed houses shaking and light fittings swaying as the quake struck, and later stunned residents gathering in the street in the dark.

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred today around 3:30 am in 14 km NNE of Harnai, Pakistan: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

The injured were rushed to hospital, while some were treated on stretchers in the street under phone torch light.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Quetta in 1935, killing between 30,000 and 60,000 people, making it one of the deadliest quakes to hit South Asia in recorded history.

Meanwhile, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Afghanistan`s capital on Thursday, said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 5:31 am (IST), with a depth of 22 km in Kabul."Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 07-10-2021, 05:31:01 IST, Lat: 30.05 & Long: 68.28, Depth: 22 Km, Location: 508km S of Kabul, Afghanistan," tweeted the National Centre of Seismology.