FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?

High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast near Red Fort, Temples; Intel issues warning

Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video

Microsoft launches 'Elevate for Educators' in India: Set to train 2 million teachers, equip 200000 schools with AI skills by 2030; details here

Bangladesh coach criticises Asif Nazrul over T20 World Cup 2026 withdrawal, says 'Dreams were shattered'

UP honour-killing shocker: Man murders 21-year-old sister in Sambhal over interfaith love, father says, 'correct to kill'

Gurugram HORROR: 3-year-old girl raped, strangled to death, buried in shallow pit in Sector 37; neighbour arrested

Did Donald Trump influence India’s Russian oil decision? US President makes fresh claim

Donald Trump imposes fresh 10% global tariff after SC rules against him; urges partners, including India to abide by trade deals

Gold, silver prices today, February 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?

Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits b

Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video

Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back: 'Tabah'

Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'

Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?

Pakistan’s Punjab government has warned citizens against donating to 90 banned organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 10:53 AM IST

Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Punjab government in Pakistan has issued a stern warning against donating to proscribed organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT), and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), among others. In a notification released on Friday, the government made it clear that anyone providing charity to these groups will face terrorism charges under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act.

Crackdown on Terror Financing

The Punjab Home Department has emphasised that offering any form of assistance, including zakat (charity), to banned organisations is a criminal offence. The notice specifically advises citizens to avoid donating to unregistered or proscribed entities. The department warned that those who violate this directive will be legally prosecuted.

The warning comes as Pakistan continues its efforts to meet international commitments, particularly under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to curb terror financing and improve compliance with global anti-terrorism regulations. By restricting charity donations to only registered organisations, the government seeks to ensure that funds are directed towards legitimate causes rather than supporting terrorist activities.

Zakat and Charity During Ramadan

Muslims traditionally offer zakat during Ramadan, a form of alms to those in need. The Punjab government’s directive specifically highlights the importance of ensuring that such charity reaches the deserving beneficiaries, and not terrorist groups that use the funds for unlawful purposes. The department’s warning aims to protect the sanctity of charity during a time when Muslims are most generous in their giving.

Banned Organisations List Expanded

The list of banned organisations in the latest government notification includes Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, and other extremist groups like Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and ISIS, among others. These groups have been accused of involvement in terrorist activities and anti-state operations. The government urges the public to ensure that their donations are made only to organisations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission, in order to avoid legal repercussions.

Call for Public Vigilance

The Punjab government’s message is clear: anyone found aiding these banned groups through donations will face legal action under Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and ensure that their charity contributions go only to lawful and verified organisations, contributing to national security and the welfare of the public.

This move is part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to curb extremism and ensure that funds do not end up in the hands of groups responsible for violence and terrorism.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?
Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits b
High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast near Red Fort, Temples; Intel issues warning
High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast
Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video
Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back: 'Tabah'
Microsoft launches 'Elevate for Educators' in India: Set to train 2 million teachers, equip 200000 schools with AI skills by 2030; details here
Microsoft launches 'Elevate for Educators' in India; details here
Bangladesh coach criticises Asif Nazrul over T20 World Cup 2026 withdrawal, says 'Dreams were shattered'
Bangladesh coach criticises Asif Nazrul over T20 World Cup 2026 withdrawal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Antilia, Isha Ambani joins in; pics go viral
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani host former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A sneak peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette with Sara Tendulkar; pics go viral
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A peek into bride-to-be's bachelorette
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement