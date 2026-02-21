Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?

Pakistan’s Punjab government has warned citizens against donating to 90 banned organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

Punjab government in Pakistan has issued a stern warning against donating to proscribed organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT), and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), among others. In a notification released on Friday, the government made it clear that anyone providing charity to these groups will face terrorism charges under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Act.

Crackdown on Terror Financing

The Punjab Home Department has emphasised that offering any form of assistance, including zakat (charity), to banned organisations is a criminal offence. The notice specifically advises citizens to avoid donating to unregistered or proscribed entities. The department warned that those who violate this directive will be legally prosecuted.

The warning comes as Pakistan continues its efforts to meet international commitments, particularly under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to curb terror financing and improve compliance with global anti-terrorism regulations. By restricting charity donations to only registered organisations, the government seeks to ensure that funds are directed towards legitimate causes rather than supporting terrorist activities.

Zakat and Charity During Ramadan

Muslims traditionally offer zakat during Ramadan, a form of alms to those in need. The Punjab government’s directive specifically highlights the importance of ensuring that such charity reaches the deserving beneficiaries, and not terrorist groups that use the funds for unlawful purposes. The department’s warning aims to protect the sanctity of charity during a time when Muslims are most generous in their giving.

Banned Organisations List Expanded

The list of banned organisations in the latest government notification includes Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, and other extremist groups like Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and ISIS, among others. These groups have been accused of involvement in terrorist activities and anti-state operations. The government urges the public to ensure that their donations are made only to organisations registered with the Punjab Charity Commission, in order to avoid legal repercussions.

Call for Public Vigilance

The Punjab government’s message is clear: anyone found aiding these banned groups through donations will face legal action under Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and ensure that their charity contributions go only to lawful and verified organisations, contributing to national security and the welfare of the public.

This move is part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to curb extremism and ensure that funds do not end up in the hands of groups responsible for violence and terrorism.