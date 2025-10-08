Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's BIG warning to India after Operation Sindoor 2.0 remark: 'Chances of war...'

Asif's latest remarks come just days after he made similar threats following statements from Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who warned Pakistan to stop backing state-sponsored terrorism if it wants to exist on the world map.

ANI

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's BIG warning to India after Operation Sindoor 2.0 remark: 'Chances of war...'
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has once again resorted to aggressive rhetoric against India, saying that the "chances of war with India are real" and claiming he was "not denying that possibility." In an interview with Samaa TV, Asif made a series of provocative statements, including claims about India's history and Pakistan's unity in the face of conflict.

Pak minister Khwaja Asif's latest warning to India

"I do not want escalation, but the risks are real, and I am not denying that. If it comes to war, God willing, we will achieve a better result than before," said Asif.  Asif claimed that India was never a united nation, except briefly under Aurangzeb, and that Pakistan was created in the name of Allah. Asif said that Pakistanis argue and compete at home but come together in the face of conflict with India. "History shows that India was never one united nation, except briefly under Aurangzeb. Pakistan was created in the name of Allah. At home, we argue and compete. In a fight with India, we come together," said Pakistan's Defence Minister.

His latest remarks come just days after he made similar threats following statements from Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who warned Pakistan to stop backing state-sponsored terrorism if it wants to exist on the world map. Asif's latest statement follows a series of provocative comments he made earlier this week, where he warned that any future Indian "aggression" would invite an even stronger response from Pakistan, as per Samaa TV. 

India's Operation Sindoor 2.0 warning

His comments came in response to remarks by Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who recently warned that India would not show the same restraint in a future conflict as it did during Operation Sindoor 1.0. "India is fully prepared this time. We will not show the restraint we exhibited during Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time, the action will be such that Pakistan will have to think whether it wants to exist geographically," General Dwivedi had said during a visit to forward areas near Bikaner.

Operation Sindoor was a military operation conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure and military assets in Pakistan, resulting in significant losses for the Pakistani military. The operation targeted nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters at Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) base at Muridke. India's air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple Pakistani drones and missiles, preventing damage to Indian military installations and civilian areas.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

