FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win on 19 seats pushes NDA 200 paar in assembly elections

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary: 'We are over the moon'

After Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty questions paps on gathering outside Dharmendra’s home: 'Waha se nikale ki nahi?

Food costs relief? Trump drops major tariffs on coffee, bananas and other food imports

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif makes BIG statement after two Supreme Court Judges resign due to..., says, 'Their monopoly was...'

IPL retentions: Full list players likely to be released from teams ahead of December auction, check details here

Deepika Padukone reiterates her support for 8-hour workday: 'We mistake...'

J-K: 7 dead, 30 injured in explosion at Nowgam police station during inspection of explosives

IPL 2026 Retention: When and where to watch live streaming in India? Here's all you need to know

J&K: Massive accidental blast at Nowgam police station, several injured

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win on 19 seats pushes NDA 200 paar in assembly elections

Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win...

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary: 'We are over the moon'

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl: 'We are over the moon'

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: PM Modi hails NDA's 'historic' win, says 'Bihar voted for genuine social justice'

Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: PM Modi hails NDA's 'historic' win, say

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat

Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?

Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif makes BIG statement after two Supreme Court Judges resign due to..., says, 'Their monopoly was...'

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday criticised two Supreme Court judges for resigning after the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment. Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah stepped down hours after President Asif Ali Zardari signed the amendment into law.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 07:25 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif makes BIG statement after two Supreme Court Judges resign due to..., says, 'Their monopoly was...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday criticised two Supreme Court judges for resigning after the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, saying their "consciences only awakened after their monopoly was curtailed."

According to Dawn, Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah stepped down hours after President Asif Ali Zardari signed the amendment into law.
Asif, speaking in the National Assembly, accused the judges of having "selective amnesia", claiming they had "forgotten their past" and were now positioning themselves as "guardians of democracy".

Amid the opposition's chants of "kon bachayega Pakistan; Imran Khan, Imran Khan", echoed through the House, Asif recounted what he described as the judiciary's historical role in decisions against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Citing Dawn, he referred to the Panama Papers proceedings, saying former chief justice Saqib Nisar had created two benches that declared Nawaz ineligible.
He added that another bench was later formed to determine the duration of the disqualification, followed by a separate bench that ruled an ineligible person could not head a political party.

Dawn reported Asif as saying the same group of judges presided over "almost every political lawsuit" and that during the period when "kangaroo courts were being formed", no one expressed shame over Nawaz's treatment.

Asif criticised the recent resignations, saying the judges "were serving in SC and high courts back then; now they're writing poetry and issuing political statements", referring to a poem included in Justice Shah's resignation letter.

He argued their "conscience awakened because their monopoly in SC was curtailed," asserting that the amendment sought to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution.

He also accused the opposition of prioritising individuals over the Constitution, saying their slogan, "Khan nahi tou Pakistan nahi," proved they stood with one person rather than the constitutional framework.

As reported by Dawn, Asif further alleged that the opposition had become "protectors of terrorists" for not "condemning" recent attacks in Wana and Islamabad.

In his resignation letter to the president, Justice Shah described the 27th Amendment as "a grave assault on the Constitution of Pakistan", saying it "dismantles the Supreme Court of Pakistan, subjugates the judiciary to executive control, and strikes at the very heart of our constitutional democracy".

He wrote that the amendment had "crippled judicial independence and integrity", adding that its impact would leave "deep institutional scars".
Justice Minallah, in his resignation letter, wrote that he had sworn to uphold "the Constitution", not "a constitution".

He said that before the amendment was passed, he had written to the chief justice outlining his concerns, but that "against a canvas of selective silence and inaction, those fears have now come to be".

He stated the Constitution he swore to uphold was "no more", adding that what remained was "a mere shadow".

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win on 19 seats pushes NDA 200 paar in assembly elections
Chirag Paswan will become next Deputy CM of Bihar? LJP(RV) 'landslide' win...
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl on their 4th wedding anniversary: 'We are over the moon'
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl: 'We are over the moon'
After Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty questions paps on gathering outside Dharmendra’s home: 'Waha se nikale ki nahi?
After Sunny Deol, Rohit Shetty asks paps on gathering outside Dharmendra’s home:
Food costs relief? Trump drops major tariffs on coffee, bananas and other food imports
Trump drops major tariffs on coffee, bananas and other food imports
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif makes BIG statement after two Supreme Court Judges resign due to..., says, 'Their monopoly was...'
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif makes BIG statement after two Supreme
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE