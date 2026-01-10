Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to kidnap Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says, ‘World has not seen biggest…’ WATCH
US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Iran amid protests, internet shutdown: ‘You’d better not start shooting...’
School Holiday January 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad’s NEW tactics for anti-India activities: Exploiting Gaza war for terror financing, recruiting…
Gold, silver prices today, January 10, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
India slams NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani over letter to Umar Khalid: 'Better to focus on...'
WPL 2026: Nadine de Klerk's fiery fifty powers RCB to 3-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in nail-biting thriller
DNA TV Show: Will Trump break the nuclear agreement with Putin?
The Raja Saab movie review: Prabhas' fantasy horror-comedy is harmless fun; baddie Sanjay Dutt and ambitious storyline impress, but...
WORLD
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif urges that the United States should ‘kidnap’ Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu for the ‘atrocities conducted against Palestinians in Gaza’, similar to how Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro was abducted, if US believes in ‘humanity’.
Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif urges that the United States should ‘kidnap’ Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu for the ‘atrocities conducted against Palestinians in Gaza’, similar to how Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro was abducted, if US believes in ‘humanity’.
In a televised interview during a live broadcast hosted by senior journalist Hamid Mir, Minister Asif also said that ‘Pakistan is praying’ for Turkey to abduct Isreali PM Netanyahu. The video clip of that interview is going viral. However, DNA could not independently verify the videos.
In the clip, Minister Asif described Benjamin Netanyahu as ‘worst criminal in history’. He said, “No community has done what Israel has done to Palestinians in the last 4,000-5,000 years. He [Netanyahu] is the biggest criminal of humanity. The world has not seen a bigger criminal.”
During the conversation, Asif also asked for penalising ‘enablers of such crimes’ and said “And what does the law say about those who support such criminals. However, Hamid Mir, interjected and called for a break, warning him that this statement can be interpreted as a ‘veiled’ reference to US President Donald Trump.