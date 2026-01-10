Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif ‘controversial’ request: Urges US to kidnap Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, says, ‘World has not seen biggest…’ WATCH

Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif urges that the United States should ‘kidnap’ Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu for the ‘atrocities conducted against Palestinians in Gaza’, similar to how Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro was abducted, if US believes in ‘humanity’.

In a televised interview during a live broadcast hosted by senior journalist Hamid Mir, Minister Asif also said that ‘Pakistan is praying’ for Turkey to abduct Isreali PM Netanyahu. The video clip of that interview is going viral. However, DNA could not independently verify the videos.

In the clip, Minister Asif described Benjamin Netanyahu as ‘worst criminal in history’. He said, “No community has done what Israel has done to Palestinians in the last 4,000-5,000 years. He [Netanyahu] is the biggest criminal of humanity. The world has not seen a bigger criminal.”

During the conversation, Asif also asked for penalising ‘enablers of such crimes’ and said “And what does the law say about those who support such criminals. However, Hamid Mir, interjected and called for a break, warning him that this statement can be interpreted as a ‘veiled’ reference to US President Donald Trump.