Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif makes another BIZARRE statement: 'People should take floodwaters...'

Khawaja Asif, the Pakistani defence minister infamous for his controversial comments, has come up with yet another bizarre remark. Asif, 76, said that floodwaters were a "blessing" and advised people living in low-lying areas to store it in tubs. His comments come as record-breaking monsoon rains have led to flash floods across Pakistan's Punjab province. As per official data, 854 people have died while an estimated 1,100 have been injured. More than 2.4 million (24 lakh) people have been affected overall and over a thousand villages have submerged due to the floods.

What did Khawaja Asif say on Pakistan floods?

In an interview with Pakistan's Dunya News, Khawaja Asif said: "People who are protesting against the flood-like situation should take the flood waters home." The minister added, "People should store this water at their homes, in tubs, and containers. We should look at this water in the form of a blessing and hence should store it...We are letting water go down the drain. We must store it." Asif also suggested that Pakistan should build small dams that can be completed quickly, instead of waiting years for mega dam projects.

How is the flood situation in Pakistan?

According to data from Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, 854 people have died due to the floods between June 26 and August 31. Officials have warned that two more days of rains forecasted across Punjab province could hinder relief operations and further raise water levels. Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) has warned that the flooding of farmland and the destruction of crops have sparked fears of a food crisis and inflation in the country.

Has Khawaja Asif made such comments before?

Asif has a long history of making bizarre and controversial comments and finding himself getting trolled online. He earlier said that Pakistan's "cyber warriors" had hacked and turned off the floodlights in an Indian cricket stadium during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. In another instance, when questioned by a TV news anchor about proof that his country had shot down Indian fighter jets, Asif responded, "It's all over social media."