Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif faces backlash over throat-slit gesture to Afghan women journalist at UNGA

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif faced criticism after a video showed him making a throat-slit gesture towards an Afghan woman journalist at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. She had asked him, "What's your message to the Taliban now?" concerning the policy on Afghan women.

Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif has faced criticism on social media over gesture he made while responding to Afghan woman journalist who questioned him about Pakistan's ties with Taliban and its position on treatment of Afghan women.

Exchange took place on sidelines of 81st session of UN General Assembly in New York. Journalist asked Asif what message Pakistan had for Taliban over its policies towards Afghan women and why Islamabad had not challenged those policies when Taliban were considered friends.

An Afghan woman asked #KhawajaAsif a legitimate question about Pakistan’s friendship with Taliban, and Taliban’s treatment of #AfghanWomen, and why #Pakistan did not challenge these policies from the beginning when the #Taliban were considered friends.

His response? Don’t go… pic.twitter.com/cJFVGCbhKB — Aina Durkhanai آئینه درخانۍ (@khybereena) September 26, 2026

What did the journalist ask?

"What's your message to Taliban now? To change their policy towards Afghan women? Why at beginning, Pakistan didn't teach them that," journalist asked, according to purported video of incident shared on social media.

Asif interrupted her and did not directly answer question. He then pointed towards her attire and said, "Don't go back like this over there. They will... otherwise they will..," while moving his hand across his neck.

Gesture drew criticism from social media users, who interpreted it as implying journalist could be killed if she returned to Afghanistan.

Users also criticised Asif and men beside him for laughing after his remarks. They said journalist had raised serious question about Taliban's policies towards Afghan women and Pakistan's position on them.

Video of exchange has gone viral on X, with many calling remarks misogynistic and threatening.

Pakistan carries out strikes in Afghanistan

Incident comes amid continuing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan on early Thursday carried out what it described as precision aerial and drone strikes at 10 locations across Afghanistan. Information Minister Atauallah Tarar said strikes were conducted in response to drones launched from Afghanistan a day earlier.

According to Dawn, Tarar said targets were locations allegedly used to launch and store drones. He described strikes as "deliberate, precise, calibrated and proportionate and strictly limited to identified military objectives directly linked to attempted attacks against Pakistan".

Afghanistan condemns Pakistani strikes

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said four Afghans were killed in what he described as latest "criminal aggression".

"In this criminal aggression, four of our fellow Afghan compatriots have been martyred. Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns these blind and cowardly attacks in harshest terms, considering them flagrant violation of all principles, blatant aggression, and crime," Mujahid said.

Afghanistan has warned Pakistan of "dire consequences" over strikes, describing them as blatant aggression.

Cross-border hostilities have continued between two neighbouring countries, with Pakistan carrying out military action, including aerial strikes, in Afghanistan.