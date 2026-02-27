Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghan Taliban after deadly border clashes, launches strikes on Kabul, Kandahar

Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban government have entered a dangerous new phase of conflict after cross-border strikes and retaliatory attacks. Islamabad declared “open war” following airstrikes on Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, while both sides claim heavy military losses amid rising regional tension

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have surged dramatically after Islamabad declared an 'open war' against the Taliban-led government in Kabul, following days of cross-border fighting and retaliatory airstrikes.

Escalation After Airstrikes

The crisis intensified after Pakistani forces carried out aerial bombardments in the Afghan cities of Kabul and Kandahar, as well as in Paktia province. The strikes came hours after Afghan forces launched cross-border attacks targeting Pakistani troops, which Taliban officials described as retaliation for earlier Pakistani air operations.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, announced on social media that Islamabad’s restraint had ended, framing the confrontation as a full-scale conflict. The sharp rhetoric signalled a major deterioration in already fragile relations between the neighbouring states.

Explosions were reported in Kabul, though details regarding casualties or specific targets in the capital remain unclear. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that Kandahar and Paktia were also hit in the strikes.

Afghanistan’s Response

Afghan authorities stated that their forces initiated a ground assault late Thursday against Pakistani border positions. Officials in Kabul claimed the operation was a direct response to Pakistani airstrikes earlier in the week that allegedly caused casualties in border regions.

According to Afghanistan’s defence ministry, at least eight Afghan soldiers were killed during the clashes. Taliban officials also asserted that several Pakistani military posts were seized, a claim firmly rejected by Islamabad.

Meanwhile, local officials in Nangarhar province reported civilian injuries near the Torkham border crossing. A mortar shell reportedly struck a camp for returnees from Pakistan, wounding multiple civilians, including a woman said to be in critical condition. The border crossing has largely remained closed since earlier hostilities in October, with limited movement permitted for returning Afghans.

Pakistan’s Position

Islamabad has described Afghanistan’s cross-border assault as unprovoked. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that Pakistani forces targeted Afghan military installations in response to what he called unjustified firing from across the frontier.

Pakistan’s military reportedly struck brigade and corps-level facilities, claiming significant damage to Afghan military infrastructure. However, independent verification of these assertions remains unavailable.

With dozens reportedly killed on both sides and mediation efforts by Qatar under strain, the risk of further escalation looms large, threatening broader instability across the volatile border region.