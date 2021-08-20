Pakistan: Deadly explosion at Muharram procession kills 3, injures 59 in Punjab
At least three persons were killed and 59 wounded when a powerful explosion ripped through a Muharram procession in central Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday (August 19).
The incident took place in Bahawalnagar when a Shia procession was heading to an Imambargah as part of the annual Ashura commemoration. The Punjab government issued the list of the dead, including a seven-year-old girl, and injured.
"The (Shia) procession (was) comprising 500 men, women and children, when an explosion took place. It seems to be a terrorist activity," the report said as quoted by news agency PTI.
A senior police officer told PTI that apparently, a man threw grenades at the procession despite high security.
(With inputs from agencies)