Pakistan: Deadly explosion at Muharram procession kills 3, injures 59 in Punjab

At least three persons were killed and 59 wounded when a powerful explosion ripped through a Muharram procession in central Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday (August 19).

The incident took place in Bahawalnagar when a Shia procession was heading to an Imambargah as part of the annual Ashura commemoration. The Punjab government issued the list of the dead, including a seven-year-old girl, and injured.

"The (Shia) procession (was) comprising 500 men, women and children, when an explosion took place. It seems to be a terrorist activity," the report said as quoted by news agency PTI.

A senior police officer told PTI that apparently, a man threw grenades at the procession despite high security.

"Two persons including a seven-year-old girl Maheen and 20-year-old Salman lost their lives while over 25 were injured," he said.

