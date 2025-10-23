FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pakistan: Days after violent protest, Shehbaz Sharif govt officially bans TLP under anti-terrorism act, leaders to be tried in ATCs

Pakistan's federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday, approved a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan under Article 17 of the Constitution, citing national security concerns. The cabinet's decision to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act comes after the proposal to outlaw them.

IANS

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 11:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan's federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday, approved a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan under Article 17 of the Constitution, citing national security concerns. The cabinet's decision to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act comes after the Punjab government's proposal to outlaw the religious group, local media reported.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held in Islamabad on Thursday to review law and order as well as TLP's recent activities. During the meeting, cabinet members were briefed on Punjab government's recommendation on banning TLP. The Interior Ministry presented a detailed report about activities of TLP and later issued formal instructions to move ahead with the necessary legal steps, Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune reported. During the meeting, the cabinet members also reviewed Pakistan's economic and political situation and discussed developments after recent ceasefire agreement with Afghanistan. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif shared details regarding the agreement reached with Afghanistan.

Last week, Punjab government recommended federal government to impose ban on TLP, whose Gaza March was forcefully dispersed by authorities in Muridke on October 13. The meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz decided that TLP leaders and workers involved in the death of police personnel and destruction of public property will be tried in anti-terrorism courts (ATCs).

The Punjab Police claimed that TLP protesters resorted to violence in Muridke, which led to the death of one Station House Officer (SHO). As many as 48 police and Rangers personnel were injured during the clashes with 17 wounded by gunfire. Three TLP workers and one passerby were also killed while at least 30 people were injured.

The TLP had planned to carry out march to Islamabad to hold protest outside the US Embassy in solidarity with Palestinians. TLP is one of the most prominent religious-political movements in Pakistan in past few years. TLP Founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi formed the party with a primary aim to defend Pakistan's blasphemy laws.

Clashes errupted between police and protesters and the government launched crackdown on protesters. Authorities carried out a six-hour operation in Muridke to disperse the protesters, which led to mass arrests, with the TLP claiming the deaths of several workers. Considering the violence, the meeting decided to place the TLP leadership under the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

A decision has now been taken to hand over TLP's properties and assets to the Auqaf Department and impose a complete ban on its posters, banners, and advertisements. In addition, TLP's bank accounts will be frozen and its social media accounts will be blocked. Strict action will be taken in case of violation of the Loudspeaker Act.

