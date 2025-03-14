WORLD
It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion, but the role of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) can not be ruled out.
A blast tore through a mosque on Friday in northwestern Pakistan, police said, injuring an Islamist party leader and three others, including children.
Abdullah Nadeem, a local leader of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) political party, was believed to be the target of the blast and had been hospitalised with serious injuries, said Asif Bahadar, a district police chief in South Waziristan.
He said two children were among the injured.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion.
Attacks have been escalating in Pakistan's border regions with Afghanistan in recent months.
Last month, a suicide bomber killed six worshippers during Friday prayers at an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan, known as a historic training ground for the Afghan Taliban.
This week in southwestern Balochistan, separatist militants hijacked a train and held passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security forces.
Pakistan has vowed to crack down on growing militancy and has said the militants are finding haven in neighbouring Afghanistan, a charge the ruling Afghan Taliban deny.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)
Pakistan: Days after train hijack, blast in South Waziristan, was TTP behind mayhem? Details here
Turning Rs 1 Lakh into Rs 1 Crore: Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal describes his 'Sharma Ji Ka Aata' investment as 'not just a business' but...
Grecia Munoz, Deepinder Goyal join in Holi festivities at Blinkit store, WATCH viral video
Cows at Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding had diamond foot cuffs, Kim Kardashian share details
Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma put on happy faces as they arrive for Raveena Tandon's Holi bash amid breakup rumours
Viral video: SpiceJet cabin crew members dance to 'Balam Pichkari' on flight, internet is not impressed at all! See why
Viral Video: Little kid fearlessly plays with venomous snake, internet left stunned
Aamir Khan takes extra precautions for girlfriend Gauri Spratt's security, here's why
Old video of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and others celebrating Holi in Team bus goes viral - Watch
Holi 2025: Want to get rid of Bhang hangover? Try these 5 tips to treat it
'A green card holder doesn't have an...': US Vice President JD Vance sparks fresh debate on immigration
Inzamam-ul-Haq urges global cricket boards to boycott IPL, says 'If you don't release your players...'
Blood Moon 2025: First pictures of total lunar eclipse out; Check them out here
Will deteriorating land and order in Bihar become political issue in Assembly Elections 2025? ASI dies as mob attacks police station in Araria
QS World University Rankings 2025: MIT tops list for 13th year, know where is Oxford, Harvard, Cambridge in the list
Virat Kohli shows off his stylish new haircut on Holi, fans call him 'trendsetter'
Huge setback for Mumbai Indians as Jasprit Bumrah set to miss first few games of IPL 2025, to return on....
UN Raises Alarm: 121 lakh women, girls facing sexual violence threat in THIS country
Caught on Cam: Drunk driver kills woman, leaves 4 injured
Surf Excel's old ad shows girl protecting Muslim boy from Holi colours as he goes for Namaz: 'The India I'm proud of'
Katrina Kaif's Holi celebration is a family affair, Isabelle Kaif's presence leaves netizens curious: 'how your younger sister...'
Will US Annex Greenland? THIS is what President Donald Trump has said, What will NATO do? DETAILS here
Gold embellishments, Italian marble: What's inside former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's 'sheeshmahal'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hard-hitting video on self worth goes viral: 'Never compromise your...'
5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil; tremors also felt in Jammu and Kashmir
Ajay Devgn's biggest flop was made for Rs 80 crores, actress became star after debut but film could not recover its budget, earned only Rs..
Be Happy FIRST review out: Abhishek Bachchan garners immense praise for 'standout' performance, fans laud 'unforgettable climax'
American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport, viral video shows passengers on wing; WATCH
Not Goa, Lakshadweep, this Indian beach is ranked among Asia's top 10 beaches, it is in...
IPL 2025: THIS star all-rounder appointed as Delhi Capitals new captain
India strongly rejects Pakistan's allegation of hand in Balochistan train hijacking: 'Whole world knows where epicenter of global terrorism...'
Elon Musk shares THIS Indian athlete's video setting Guinness World Record for Hercules Pillars Hold
Aamir Khan says he feels 'settled' with Gauri Spratt, reveals their marriage plans: 'At age of 60 mujhe shaadi...'
Sweets shop in Uttar Pradesh sells Gujiyas for Rs 50000 per kg, internet reacts
Abhishek Bachchan reveals he wanted to quit acting, recalls how father Amitabh Bachchan stopped him: 'I did not bring you up to be a quitter'
Russia’s Putin thanks US President Trump, PM Modi for efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict, says, ‘We are grateful to all of them for...’
Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid makes cryptic comeback on Instagram after India's Got Latent row: 'Diwaaro ke bhi kaan hote hain'
KKR sign former DC bowler ahead of IPL 2025 after he went unsold in mega auction
Happy Holi 2025: Best Holi wishes, quotes, and statuses to share with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Aamir Khan's partner Gauri Spratt breaks her silence on dating superstar, calls him 'romantic': 'He does something new for me everyday'
Viral! Amitabh Bachchan lovingly gazes at Jaya Bachchan during Holika Dahan celebrations; fans notice Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya's absence
Aamir Khan clashes with Ranbir Kapoor in new ad featuring Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant
India's forgotten hero sends BIG message to selectors ahead of England Tests: 'If I was there...'
Meet man, who left Flipkart to start his company, it is now worth Rs 104316 crore with 60 crore users
All about 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse 2025: Will it be visible in India?
'Shanaya' syndrome? Woman channelises her inner Alia Bhatt from Student of the Year, WATCH
Meet Arunachal Pradesh's first woman IAS officer, who represented India at global stage, she has now become...
'The Diplomat' actor John Abraham gifts custom jersey to EAM S Jaishankar, says, 'Man who I so...'
5 effective tips to remove stubborn Holi colour from skin and hair
Holi in THIS royal family is celebrated in unique way, Lord Krishna is offered...
DNA TV Show: Sambhal temple in UP celebrates Holi after 46 years
Meet Bollywood actress Bhagyashree who comes from a royal family, left industry soon after Maine Pyar Kiya
Kunal Kamra takes a dig at Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato over post on ratings of delivery partners: 'Same people get...'
WPL 2025: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt shine as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by 47 runs to set up final vs Delhi Capitals
Holi celebrations in THIS town has a unique twist, it is played without...
Kim Kardashian says Nita Ambani is ‘Kris Jenner of the Ambani family’, Khloe reacts: 'She has to...'
'Want to see an electric train station too': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu after taking Chennai-Thanjavur highway in his native village
Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan says she spent 29 days in rehab: 'Injured myself, fallen off...'
Donald Trump vows to impose 200 per cent tariffs on champagne, other alcoholic products from...
LSG's Mitchell Marsh cleared for IPL 2025, but there's a catch
Abhishek Bachchan urges filmmakers to cast Nora Fatehi in lead roles: 'She is going to...'
India skipper Rohit Sharma shares 1st photo with baby boy Ahaan, post goes viral
Delhi Capitals' big investment falls flat as star player hit with 2-year ban ahead of IPL 2025
Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan all set for a new film together? Aamir’s 60th birthday celebration has answers
The Diplomat is like Argo but with a lot of emotions in the end, says John Abraham
Mitchell Starc reveals who is 'Mr Fix-It' of Indian cricket team; it's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Hardik Pandya
Ratan Tata told me this is your throne, don’t come out of your seat: Pilot Zoya Agarwal
'Flawless work': HR manager’s Rs 18 crore scam exposed, jailed for 10 years; here's what happened
Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal reacts as Haldiram's plans to sell 10% stake: 'Ek lakh crore ki...'
Who is Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt? She is mother of twins, works as...
Mysterious 'yellow brick road' discovered at the bottom of the Pacific ocean, it was built by...
Aamir Khan introduces his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to media, confirms dating her ahead of his 60th birthday
Stock Market Holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on March 14 due to Holi 2025? Know here
Who is Aleksej Besciokov Man on US’s most wanted list, arrested by Kerala police in billions of dollars of crypto fraud
Days after Champions Trophy debacle, Pakistan star batter Babar Azam opts out of...
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's younger brother Ajitabh who is director in three companies, lives in London; is worth Rs...
Why Starting a Business in Dubai is the Smartest Move for Entrepreneurs
Holi 2025: Defying age-old tradition, widows in Krishna nagri Vrindavan celebrate festival of colours with joy
Tariff war escalates as EU imposes retaliatory duties on US goods, what will Donald Trump do now?
Alia Bhatt's timeless charm: Decoding 'Highway' actress's simple yet chic pre-birthday look
Meet star cricketer who is fluent in three languages, Tamil, Marathi, Hindi, not Rohit Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Suryakumar Yadav
Happy Holi 2025: Top wishes, messages, quotes and images to share with your loved ones
First female superstar of Indian cinema charged Rs 5 lakh per film, was abandoned by her husband; she died painful death
Yuzvendra Chahal pokes fun at Mohammad Rizwan during Punjab Kings' training session, leaves teammates in splits
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan step out in style at Mumbai airport with Taimur, Jeh ahead of Holi
North-South divide deepens, language war intensifies, Tamil Nadu govt takes THIS drastic action, details here
'Never ever too late to leave or...': Woman shows incredible glow-up after leaving toxic job, WATCH viral video
Possible Finance Reviews - Is It Legit or a Scam?
Anil Ambani's RCAP buy: NCLT asks all parties to complete IIHL takeover of Reliance Capital by...
India's Orbital Mastery: SpaDeX de-docking marks new era in space technology
Dhanashree Verma says 'bahut emotional feel kar rahi hun' after Yuzvendra Chahal's viral photos with RJ Mahvash: Watch
ISRO undocks Spadex satellites, paves way for India's lunar exploration
MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir reunite at Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi's wedding, pic goes viral
Job seeker gets rejected for refusing 'personal question' about father: 'This is beyond unprofessional'
'Madhuri Dixit is 2nd grade actor': Congress' Tikaram Jully's IIFA Awards comment sparks controversy
Meet Indian billionaire whose company bags Rs 3000 crore order from BSNL for...
'Shahid Afridi asked me to convert, career was destroyed': Pakistan's last Hindu cricketer opens up about discrimination
'How stupid can you become?': BJP attacks Tamil Nadu govt as it drops rupee symbol from state budget
From Hum Saath-Saath Hain to No Entry: 10 times Bollywood's bhaijaan Salman Khan played Prem on-screen
Bhagyashree suffers deep wound on her forehead, undergoes surgery, gets 13 stiches after getting injured by....