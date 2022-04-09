Pakistan crisis: Bilawal Bhutto meets with NA speaker, session to resume after namaz break

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in his Chamber during the adjournment of the Saturday session, which has been called to take up the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, while the House is set to resume after the namaz break.

The session was adjourned as the opposition parties continued to chant slogans, pressing for the taking up of the no-confidence motion, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was speaking in the National Assembly, local media reported. In an apparent move seen as part of the strategy of the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) to delay the proceedings, Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, while chairing the Saturday session to take up the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, said that the House should also discuss the issue of "international conspiracy".

The Speaker's suggestion was met with strong protest by the Opposition MPs, who asked the Chair to stick to the mandate of the session spelled out by the Supreme Court. Urging the Speaker to carry out the proceedings of the House according to the norms of the Constitution, Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition in Pakistan National Assembly, stated, "I hope you (Speaker) will carry out today's proceedings of the House as per the Supreme Court order. I urge you to stand for the Constitution and law. You must catch this moment with your conviction."

During the session, Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi made it clear that the government must defend the no-confidence motion.

Proceedings of the Pakistan National Assembly session with the specific mandate to take up the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government and the election of the new leader of the House got underway on Saturday.