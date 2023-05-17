Search icon
Pakistan crisis: 40 terrorists hiding inside PTI chief Imran Khan’s house? Shocking claim by government

The government of Pakistan has claimed that there are “30-40 terrorists” hiding inside the residence of PTI chief and opposition leader Imran Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 17, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

Pakistan crisis: 40 terrorists hiding inside PTI chief Imran Khan’s house? Shocking claim by government
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

The interim government of Punjab province on Wednesday gave a 24-hour deadline to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over the "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at former Prime Minister Imran Khans Zaman Park residence in Lahore to the police.

"PTI should handover these terrorists or the law will take its course," Geo News quoted provincial caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir as saying while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

He also added that the government was aware about the presence of these "terrorists" as it had credible intelligence reports. "The intelligence report that has come is very alarming," said Mir.

He added that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing, Geo News reported.

"PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor," said Mir, adding that the PTI chief has been targeting the military since over a year and urged the party to hand over the "terrorists". "The PTI leadership had planned the attack before the arrest (of Khan)," said Mir.

The Minister shared that attacks on military installations were carried out during May 9 violent protests under a set plan, adding that the government has adopted a "zero tolerance policy" towards it and interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given a "freehand" to the Punjab Police to deal with "arsonists", Geo News reported.

"Multiple people were in touch with Zaman Park during the attack on the Corps Commander House. They will be made an example so that no one will carry out such an act in the future," said Mir.

He also shared that it has been decided that those who attacked military installations will be tried in military courts. "Those who have been arrested so far are being fully scrutinised. Cases are being forwarded after 100 per cent confirmation (of their involvement)," said Mir.

The Minister added that the "PTI miscreants" crossed a "red line" on May 9. He added that over 3,400 attackers have been arrested and 254 cases have been registered, Geo News reported.

