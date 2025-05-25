Pakistan considers India an existential threat and will continue to pursue efforts to modernise its military, including the development of battlefield nuclear weapons, the latest World Threat Assessment report released by the US Defence Intelligence Agency on Sunday suggested.

“Pakistan regards India as an existential threat and will continue to pursue its military modernization effort, including the development of battlefield nuclear weapons, to offset India’s conventional military advantage,” said the report.

It added that the neighbouring country is modernising its nuclear arsenal and maintaining the security of its nuclear materials and nuclear command and control. Pakistan almost certainly procures WMD (weapons of mass destruction) applicable goods from foreign suppliers and intermediaries,” the report said.

"A recipient of China's economic and military largesse"

The report further said that Pakistan is a recipient of China's economic and military largesse. “Pakistan primarily is a recipient of China’s economic and military largesse, and Pakistani forces conduct multiple combined military exercises every year with China’s PLA, including a new air exercise completed in November 2024. Foreign materials and technology supporting Pakistan’s WMD programs are very likely acquired primarily from suppliers in China, and sometimes are transshipped through Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates,” it said, adding that terror attacks targeting Chinese workers in Pak have served a point of friction between the two nations.

“However, terrorist attacks targeting Chinese workers who support China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects has emerged as a point of friction between the countries; seven Chinese nationals were killed in Pakistan in 2024", said the report.