Pakistan conducts precision strikes at 10 locations in Afghanistan, cites self-defence

On early Thursday, Pakistan conducted precision aerial and drone strikes at ten locations in Afghanistan in retaliation for drones launched from Afghanistan, according to Information Minister Tarar.

Pakistan on Thursday early morning carried out precision aerial and drone strikes at 10 locations across Afghanistan, in what it described as an act of self-defence following drone attacks launched from Afghan territory, Dawn reported.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the strikes in a post on X, stating that the targets were locations used for launching and storing drones that had been fired towards Pakistan a day earlier.

"Exercise of sovereign right to self-defence"

“In exercise of its sovereign right to self-defence, Pakistan conducted precision aerial and drone strikes against 10 locations in Afghanistan used for launching and storing these drones,” Tarar said.

The minister stressed that the operation was deliberate and limited in scope. He said the strikes were “deliberate, precise, calibrated and proportionate and strictly limited to identified military objectives directly linked to the attempted attacks against Pakistan.”

The latest action comes amid a sharp escalation in cross-border hostilities between the two neighbours.

Kunar, Paktika airstrikes and Taliban's warning

Just days earlier, Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Kunar and Paktika provinces had killed three civilians, triggering strong condemnation from Kabul.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused the Pakistani military of targeting civilian areas. In a post on X, Mujahid said, “In Kunar, one woman and two men were martyred, and two women and two men were wounded; all of them are local civilian residents. In Paktika, one house and one local shop were bombed.”

Mujahid termed the strikes a “crime and aggression” and said, “Pakistan's military establishment, in order to divert attention from its own internal security failures, has once again committed such a crime. Afghans will give an appropriate response to this aggression.”

According to TOLOnews, citing local sources, Pakistani fighter jets had targeted Rakha and Torkandi areas of Barmal district in Paktika province in two separate strikes early Monday.

UN report on civilian casualties

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a high civilian toll from cross-border violence.

In its update covering April to June 2026, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said its Human Rights Service documented 399 civilian casualties from cross-border armed violence, including 57 people killed and 342 injured. The casualties included 40 women and 112 children.

UNAMA said airstrikes and ground engagements were the leading causes of civilian harm, and noted that all cross-border civilian casualties it documented in Afghanistan between April and June were attributed to Pakistani security forces.