Pakistan Coast Guard boat attacked by Baloch separatists in Arabian Sea, details on BLA's first naval attack

A Pakistan Coast Guard patrol boat came under fire from Baloch fighters in the Arabian Sea near the Iran border on Sunday, leaving three personnel dead. The attack, claimed by the banned separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), marks a new phase in the group's military strategy. The incident has raised concerns about expanding militant activity in the restive Balochistan region.

A Pakistan Coast Guard patrol boat came under fire from Baloch fighters in the Arabian Sea near the Iran border on Sunday, leaving three personnel dead. The attack, claimed by the banned separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), marks a new phase in the group's military strategy. The incident has raised concerns about expanding militant activity in the restive Balochistan region.

Attack on maritime security vessel

The boat was on a routine patrol in a coastal area close to the Pakistan-Iran border when it was attacked, killing all three personnel on board. The BLA claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it was an expansion of its operational scope. "Following the operations on land, the action in maritime boundaries marks a new development in the BLA's military strategy," the group said in a statement.

Security heightened in coastal region

Authorities have launched an investigation and increased security presence in the area. The incident occurred near Jiwani, a coastal town close to Gwadar, a strategically significant port district. Gwadar and surrounding areas have witnessed repeated militant attacks in recent years, with insurgents frequently targeting security forces and infrastructure linked to major development projects in the region.

Wider unrest in Balochistan

The attack comes amid a long-running insurgency in Balochistan, where armed groups have repeatedly targeted security forces, infrastructure, and state installations. In a separate incident on Sunday, two members of the Hazara community were shot dead in Quetta, while three others were injured in what authorities described as a targeted attack. Police officials said unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on vegetable vendors, prompting protests and road blockades by members of the Hazara community.

Government response

Balochistan home minister Ziaullah Langove said security forces and citizens were "jointly combating the menace of terrorism", adding that "the killers of innocent citizens won't be spared at any cost". The government is working to address the growing security concerns in the region, but the situation remains tense.

BLA's expanding operations

The BLA's claim of responsibility for the attack suggests that the group is expanding its operations beyond land-based targets. The attack on the Pakistan Coast Guard vessel marks a new phase in the group's military strategy, and authorities are taking steps to address the growing security threat. The situation in Balochistan remains volatile, with ongoing security challenges and separatist militancy.