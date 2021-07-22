In Pakistan, Chinese Engineers at CPEC projects arm themselves in backdrop of Dasu attack

Against the backdrop of the attack of Chinese engineers in Pakistan, images have surfaced on social media showing Chinese workers at China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) armed with AK 47s to protect themselves. July 14 saw an attack on a bus that was carrying Chinese engineers to the Dasu dam project in Pakistan's Northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Nine Chinese engineers died in the attack, the first on Chinese nationals in the country with Beijing quick to send its team to investigate it.

The use of AK 47 raises questions on two Special Security Divisions (SSDs) raised by Pakistan to protect Chinese workers and assets in the country. The divisions are 34 Light Infantry Division created in September 2016 and 44 Light Infantry Division created in 2020, each having 15,000 troops each.

Chinese workers in Pakistan are involved in the mega project--CPEC that connects China's western region with Gwadar port in restive Balochistan province. The aim is that Chinese products get a wider market in west Asia via the project but has questions have been raised about the viability and financial impact of the project.

With billions of dollars pumped into the project, the focus is also on the security of Chinese nationals working on it. It is understood the Beijing has been providing financial assistance to Islamabad so that security cover is given, but the Dasu attack points to a failure.

Meanwhile, this has also been a cause of friction between the Pakistani security officers and the Chinese Workers. In the past, fistfights have broken with Chinese workers using Pakistani Army vehicles to visit and frequent red light areas.

The pictures of AK 47 also raise the question of how the Chinese nationals got hold of it. A development that is significant in light of China and the Taliban being in touch with each other and the region is infested with international terror groups.

Global times, seen as the spokesperson of the Chinese communist party recently in a write up said, "Making an enemy of Taliban is not in the interest of China". Something that is reciprocated by the Taliban which called China a friend and its spokesperson Suhail Shaheen in an interview to South China Morning post assuring that it would not host Uyghur militants. Uyghurs are Muslims living in China's Xinjiang region that borders Afghanistan and have ethnic linkages with Central Asia. The region has reported a lot of human rights violations by Chinese authorities leading to large-scale protests and insurgency.