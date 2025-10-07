Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistan, China, India, Iran, shows solidarity for ‘independent, peaceful’ Afghanistan, calls for...

Various nations reaffirmed their collective support for the establishment of Afghanistan as an “independent, united and peaceful state”. The nations emphasised the importance of strengthening Afghanistan's economic and trade exchanges with regional nations.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 11:32 PM IST

7th meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan
Participants of the 7th meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan reaffirmed their collective support for the establishment of Afghanistan as an “independent, united and peaceful state”, according to a joint statement released by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday.

The meeting, held in Moscow on October 7, 2025, brought together special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. A delegation from Belarus attended the discussions as guests, the Russian MFA said. For the first time, an Afghan delegation headed by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaqi participated in the consultations as a full member, marking a key development in the dialogue process.

According to the Russian MFA, the participating countries emphasised the importance of strengthening Afghanistan's economic and trade exchanges with regional nations and the broader international community. They expressed readiness to promote joint investment cooperation and regional development projects involving Afghanistan, particularly in healthcare, poverty reduction, agriculture, and disaster prevention, to help the country achieve sustainable growth and stability. The joint statement also noted that the participants supported “the active integration of Afghanistan into the system of regional connectivity” to enhance its participation in cross-border economic corridors and infrastructure initiatives. Reiterating their humanitarian commitment, the countries pledged continued assistance to the Afghan people and urged the international community to “intensify provision of emergency humanitarian aid”, while opposing any attempts to politicise such assistance, the Russian MFA added.

The parties also underscored the need to bolster counter-terrorism cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels. “They emphasised that Afghanistan should be supported to undertake comprehensive measures aimed at the elimination of terrorism and its eradication within a short timeframe so that Afghan soil is not used as a threat to the security of the neighbouring countries and beyond,” the statement said. The joint communique highlighted that terrorism continues to pose a "serious threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region and the wider world. The Russian MFA further noted that the participants recognised the “significant role of regional frameworks” in ensuring long-term stability and cooperation in Afghanistan and its surrounding areas.

