Pakistan calls Afghanistan 'tool of India', threatens with '50 times stronger response'

WORLD
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif accuses Kabul of being “a tool of India” as Istanbul-mediated talks collapse — Pakistan demands verifiable action against the TTP and warns of a strong response.
After the Istanbul-mediated peace talks with Afghanistan had failed, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif accused Kabul of being a tool of India. He also said that it there is a war with Pakistan, it would give a fitting reply, at least 50 times stronger. Participating in Geo News’ primetime show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada ke Saath, Asif said that Kabul dances to the tune of India. He also alleged that New Delhi wants to use Afghanistan to compensate for its defeat on its western border.
Issuing a stern warning, he said, "If Afghanistan even looks at Islamabad, we will gouge their eyes out." He added, "There should be no doubt that Kabul is responsible for the terrorism in Pakistan." The peace talks ended on Monday without a breakthrough. The impasse continued due to Islamabad's demand for verifiable action against the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Pakistan says operates freely from Afghan soil.
Khwaja Asif indicated that the Pakistan-Afghanistan talks collapsed due to the Taliban's refusal to rein in the militant group Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He said, "Whenever we got close to an agreement when negotiators reported to Kabul, there was intervention, and the agreement was withdrawn." He also indicated that the talks failed because Afghanistan pulled back time and again under the pressure of India. He said, "India wants to engage in a low-intensity war with Pakistan. To achieve this, they are using Kabul."
According to PTI, most of the points had been mutually agreed upon between the two sides”; the mechanism for verifiable action against terrorist groups operating from Afghan territory continued to be the main sticking point. Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar took to X. In a post on the social media platform, he said that the dialogue “failed to bring about any workable solution,” despite mediation by Qatar and Turkey. He said that Islamabad agreed to hold talks to give peace a chance at the request of the brotherly Islamic countries of Qatar and Turkey. The reason for the collapse of the talks is evident. Kabul reportedly refused to rein in the Islamic militant group Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).