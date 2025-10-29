FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download

How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026

Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'

IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra

Tejashwi Yadav's littering video sparks controversy ahead of Bihar Elections: Netizens ask, ‘How will he make Bihar clean?’

President Murmu poses with IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, shatters fake 'captured' during Operation Sindoor claim

Here’s what happens to your body if you completely eliminate rice, expert explains

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's clip from this film goes viral, netizens say 'Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza aata'

'Baffling selection': Harshit Rana's inclusion over Arshdeep Singh in IND vs AUS T20I opener sparks debate online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download

NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps t

How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water

Drumil Joshi: AI Pioneer for India's Clean Energy & Water Future

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star d

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'

Salman Khan was under fire after a recent comment mentioning Balochistan separately from Pakistan at a Riyadh forum.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan has broken its silence on reports claiming Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been declared a terrorist in the country. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted that the claim remains unverified and false, HT reported. "Given the optics, this appears to be a sensational headline rather than a substantiated fact," it said.

The official fact-checking handle of Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wrote, "No Pakistani government official statement, notification or entry was found on NACTA’s proscribed persons page or any Ministry of Interior / provincial Home Department gazette notifying Salman Khan’s inclusion in Fourth Schedule."

It further added, “All publicly available reports stem from Indian media outlets repeating the allegation, but none trace back to an official Pakistani watch-list publication or formal announcement.” The Pak MoIB concluded, "In absence of verifiable primary evidence, the claim remains unverified and false. Given the optics, this appears to be a sensational headline rather than a substantiated fact."

Why was Salman Khan in the news?

Earlier this month, Salman Khan attended the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he addressed the mass appeal of Indian films in the Middle East and said, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here."

READ | 8th Pay Commission: Meet the judge, professor and IAS officer who will shape salaries of central govt employees

Where is Balochistan?

Balochistan is a province of Pakistan located in the southwestern region. Bordered by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, the province has been demanding autonomy and independence since 1947.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps t
How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water
Drumil Joshi: AI Pioneer for India's Clean Energy & Water Future
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star d
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochist
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE