Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'

WORLD
Salman Khan was under fire after a recent comment mentioning Balochistan separately from Pakistan at a Riyadh forum.
Pakistan has broken its silence on reports claiming Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been declared a terrorist in the country. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted that the claim remains unverified and false, HT reported. "Given the optics, this appears to be a sensational headline rather than a substantiated fact," it said.
The official fact-checking handle of Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wrote, "No Pakistani government official statement, notification or entry was found on NACTA’s proscribed persons page or any Ministry of Interior / provincial Home Department gazette notifying Salman Khan’s inclusion in Fourth Schedule."
It further added, “All publicly available reports stem from Indian media outlets repeating the allegation, but none trace back to an official Pakistani watch-list publication or formal announcement.” The Pak MoIB concluded, "In absence of verifiable primary evidence, the claim remains unverified and false. Given the optics, this appears to be a sensational headline rather than a substantiated fact."
Earlier this month, Salman Khan attended the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he addressed the mass appeal of Indian films in the Middle East and said, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here."
Balochistan is a province of Pakistan located in the southwestern region. Bordered by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, the province has been demanding autonomy and independence since 1947.