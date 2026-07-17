Pakistan brazenly shields Lashkar-e-Taiba chief, gives Hafiz Saeed clean chit in Pahalgam terror attack case

Pakistan has defended UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed and rejected the NIA chargesheet in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack case. Islamabad called the probe "politically motivated" and denied any links.

Pakistan has publicly defended UN-designated terrorist and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, rejecting India’s investigation into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

At its weekly briefing, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the National Investigation Agency’s latest chargesheet. Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi called it "a clear afterthought" and accused India of using "sham legal processes to target the Kashmiri political leadership."

He also criticised the inclusion of deceased Hurriyat leaders in the probe, calling the exercise politically driven. Pakistan further asserted that no Indian legal action could change what it called the "internationally recognised disputed status" of Jammu and Kashmir.

Denial of links to Pahalgam attack

Islamabad also rejected India’s findings linking Pakistan-based terror infrastructure to the attack that killed civilians in Pahalgam.

Andrabi said Pakistan "categorically rejects India’s baseless and politically motivated attempts to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam attacks" and claimed New Delhi had not produced credible evidence. He repeated Pakistan’s call for an "independent and transparent investigation" and accused India of using the incident for domestic politics.

The statement came days after reported that the NIA was preparing to name Saeed in the chargesheet and seek to declare him a proclaimed offender. The agency has since secured a non-bailable warrant against the LeT chief.

Intelligence sources: Focus on protecting TRF narrative

According to top intelligence sources, Pakistan’s diplomatic push is aimed at protecting the narrative around The Resistance Front, or TRF. Investigators allege TRF functions as a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Sources said Pakistan’s position has come under pressure as global scrutiny grows over TRF’s links to Saeed’s network. TRF is now widely seen internationally as a legal alias of LeT, undermining Islamabad’s claim that it operates independently.Officials believe Pakistan’s strong public response reflects concern that the NIA investigation has weakened that stance.

Evidence cited by NIA

The NIA says it has gathered multiple layers of evidence connecting the attack to Pakistan-based handlers. Investigators have also mapped alleged cross-border drone drops used to deliver M4 carbines and AK-47 rifles later used in the Pahalgam attack, according to sources.

As India expands its legal case against Saeed and other Pakistan-based operatives, the diplomatic exchange between the two countries has grown sharper.The statement was released shortly after reports indicated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was preparing to include Saeed in its chargesheet and seek his declaration as a proclaimed offender. The agency has since obtained a non-bailable warrant against the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief. Intelligence sources suggest there is a focus on protecting the narrative of The Resistance Front (TRF).