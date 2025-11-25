FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Pakistan bombs Afghanistan, kills women and children, will tensions escalate as Taliban warns of 'appropriate response'

A blast in Afghanistan’s Khost killed 10 just hours after a suicide attack in Peshawar, putting the fragile Pakistan–Afghanistan ceasefire at risk amid rising accusations.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 04:05 PM IST

Hours after a suicide attack at the FC Headquarters in the Saddar area of Peshawar, Pakistan, a bomb exploded in the southeastern province of Khost in Afghanistan, killing nine children and a woman. Will it further escalate the tensions between the two countries? The two Islamic countries went to the brink of a war in October after the Pakistan Air Force had attacked the civilian population in Paktika province. It triggered military clashes across the Durand Line dividing the two nations, killing about two hundred people in Afghanistan and fifty in Pakistan. The two countries agreed to a temporary ceasefire. With each side blaming the other for the impasse in the negotiations and the recent attacks, the fragile ceasefire hangs by a thread, which can collapse at any time. 

Taliban warns Pakistan

It can be understood by the fact that Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban administration, said Afghanistan would "respond appropriately at the right time." Taking to social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns this violation and crime and reiterates that defending its airspace, territory, and people is its legitimate right." 

TTP behind Peshawar attack?

The situation worsened further after Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the suicide attack on the FC Headquarters in Peshawar. Pakistan President Asif Zardari blamed the "foreign-backed Fitna al-Khawarij" for the suicide attack. He said that these forces cannot weaken Pakistan’s unity, resilience, or resolve. 

Will Pakistan-Afghanistan tension escalate?

The latest round of tensions began on October 9, 2025, when the Pakistan Air Force targeted the so-called TTP hideouts in the southeastern province of Paktika. The troops of the two neighbrouring countries fired at each other at many places along the 2,600 km long international border of the Durand Line. Pakistan's state-run radio confirmed that fighting had taken place at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Bahram Chah in Balochistan. More than 200 Afghan soldiers and more than 100 militants were killed in the attack, as claimed by Pakistan Army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif. 

