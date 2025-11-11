Pakistan blast: Death toll in Islamabad court suicide bombing climbs to 12

At least 27 others have been injured in the blast that took place outside a district courthouse. The interior minister said that authorities would prioritise identifying the bomber, and those involved would be brought to justice.

The death toll in a suicide attack in Pakistani capital Islamabad on Tuesday has climbed to 12, according to the country's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi. At least 27 others have been injured in the blast that took place outside a district courthouse. The minister said that authorities would prioritise identifying the bomber, and those involved would be brought to justice.

Naqvi said the 27 injured people were receiving medical treatment. He added that the attacker detonated the bomb close to a police car after waiting for up to 15 minutes. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said he "strongly condemned the suicide blast."

Videos circulating on social media showed flames and thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage of a charred vehicle behind a security barrier following the blast, as reported by Dawn. As per DawnNewsTV, the sound of the explosion was heard as far as six kilometers away. Security forces have cordoned off the area as rescue and investigation teams arrived at the scene. Authorities are yet to release details about the nature of the explosion or possible suspects behind the attack, Dawn reported.

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Pakistan has lately struggled with militant attacks across the country and a resurgent Pakistani Taliban -- also known as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

(With inputs from news agency ANI).