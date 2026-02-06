FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi govt suspends 3 officials after biker dies by falling in open Jal Board pit

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 55-ball century in U19 World Cup 2026 Final, scripts history with two major records

Epstein Files: Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood Guy' link in Epstein emails, know what filmmaker said about China event

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation

Caught on Cam: Who is Maniyanpilla Raju, actor accused of hit-and-run outside Trivandrum Club in Kerala?

Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here

Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now

Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter

Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Cricket Australia to name his replacement soon

Ghooskhor Pandat: Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on Title controversy: 'The story focuses...'

WORLD

Pakistan Blast: Massive explosion at Islamabad mosque during Friday prayer, 12 feared killed, Who is behind attack?

 A massive explosion at  Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, has reportedly killed 5 people and left several injured. The authorities have declared a medical emergency in response. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 03:39 PM IST

Pakistan Blast: Massive explosion at Islamabad mosque during Friday prayer, 12 feared killed, Who is behind attack?
 A massive explosion at  Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, has reportedly killed 5 people and left several injured. The authorities have declared a medical emergency in response. 

Further details are awaited.

(This is a breaking story)

