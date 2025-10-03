Pakistan becomes FIRST nation to officially disown Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'No room for...'

IND-W vs PAK-W: Complete head-to-head stats, records ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has disowned the 20-point Gaza peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump.
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has disowned the 20-point Gaza peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump. Addressing the parliament, he said that the document was "not ours" and that "changes have been made to our draft" originally proposed by Muslim majority nations. With this, Pakistan has become the first nation to officially reject the proposal, even before a formal dismissal from Hamas.
Ishaq Dar said, "I made it clear that the 20 points that President Trump made public are not ours. Changes were made to our draft. I have the record", adding, "This is the end result, and there is no room for politicking."
Pakistan's response follows Trump's announcement of his 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan, which includes a hostage-prisoner swap, phased Israeli withdrawal, and the disarmament of Hamas. The rejection policy is said to have been orchestrated by Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshall Asim Munir, reflecting the country's firm stance against legitimising elements of the US-Israel-backed framework.
Intelligence sources have also claimed that Pakistan is likely to send a message to the Hamas leadership, asking them to reject the plan.
Donald Trump's peace plan, if agreed by the stakeholders, provides for the release of all Israeli captives within 72 hours of acceptance, and Israel's release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Going by the 20-point plan, Hamas would have to step down from power, demilitarise, and its members would be granted amnesty.
Moreover, an international force would temporarily oversee security and train local Palestinian police, and a technocratic Palestinian committee would assume interim governance.