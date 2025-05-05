Several Indian defence websites were affected in a major cyberattack by groups based out of Pakistan just a fortnight after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that has sparked tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Several Indian defence websites were affected in a major cyberattack by groups based out of Pakistan just a fortnight after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that has sparked tensions between the neighbouring countries. It is being reported that sensitive information about defence personnel, including their login credentials, may have been compromised in the massive attack.

An X account that goes by the name Pakistan Cyber Force has said hackers gained access to sensitive data of the Military Engineer Services and the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis. The group also tried to deface the website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, an undertaking under the Union Ministry of Defence. The Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited website has been taken offline for a thorough audit to assess the extent of potential damage from the hacking bid.