Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti allegedly using social media to recruit Indian youth: Former NIA officer

Former NIA special director general Atulchandra Kulkarni has warned that Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti is allegedly using social media to attract vulnerable young Indians and gradually draw them into criminal and terror-related activities.

A Pakistan-based gangster is allegedly using his social media presence to build a network of young Indian recruits who are gradually exposed to criminal activities and, eventually, violence, according to former NIA special director general Atulchandra Kulkarni.

Kulkarni, who has also served with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and Intelligence Bureau, said Shahzad Bhatti has expanded his influence online while maintaining his links with the criminal underworld in Pakistan.

Bhatti reportedly has around 250,000 followers and regularly posts reels and other relatively light content. According to Kulkarni, this online presence provides him with access to a large pool of potential recruits.

Young men allegedly targeted with small tasks

Kulkarni said the recruitment process does not initially involve asking followers to commit serious crimes. Instead, young men are allegedly approached individually and offered small jobs for relatively little money.

Many of those targeted reportedly come from poor or lower-middle-class families. Some are allegedly vulnerable because of drug dependence, while others are attracted by gun culture or the prospect of making quick money.

The initial assignments can reportedly involve activities such as putting up posters or recording videos. According to Kulkarni, these seemingly minor tasks can later develop into more serious criminal activities.

‘The task goes on escalating’

Explaining how the alleged recruitment process develops, Kulkarni said: “The task goes on escalating, the money goes on escalating until recruits are drawn into terrorism. The tasks have reportedly included attacking an RSS office-bearer and killing a policeman,” he said.

Reports cited by Kulkarni suggest that more than 300 Indian youths may have come into contact with the Bhatti network, referred to as SBN.

The former NIA officer said the gradual nature of the recruitment makes the network particularly difficult to identify at an early stage.

Former NIA officer raises ISI link

Kulkarni also alleged that Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is believed to have control over the network. He said Bhatti and two or three other individuals are believed to have been directly tasked by the agency.

However, Kulkarni said it remains unclear whether Bhatti initially built the network independently before being brought under the ISI's control or whether he was groomed by the agency from the beginning.

“It is difficult to say whether Bhatti began independently and was later co-opted, or was groomed by the ISI from the start; either is possible." The comments point to the difficulty of establishing how Bhatti's alleged network developed and the extent of its links with Pakistan's intelligence establishment.

Mumbai underworld connection adds another concern

Kulkarni also highlighted Bhatti's reported connections with the Mumbai underworld. He pointed to gangster Munna Zingada, a Mumbai gangster who moved to Pakistan and is considered an associate of Bhatti.

“That gives the network a sinister dimension. It cannot be taken lightly.”

According to Kulkarni, the combination of social media influence, vulnerable young recruits, alleged criminal activity and links with Pakistan-based networks makes the threat more serious than a conventional underworld operation.

Why social media recruitment is a concern

The alleged recruitment model shows how criminal networks can use ordinary social media interactions to identify and approach potential recruits. Instead of directly asking young people to participate in violence, the network allegedly begins with small paid assignments and gradually increases both the money offered and the seriousness of the tasks.

Kulkarni's warning comes amid growing concerns among Indian security agencies about Pakistan-based criminal and terror networks attempting to exploit social media to reach young people in India.