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Pakistan: Baloch women take up arms, 9 soldiers killed in BLF ambush in Balochistan

The Balochistan Liberation Front has released footage of an attack by its newly formed women’s unit in Turbat, while other separatist groups have claimed attacks on security forces and government facilities.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 12:40 PM IST

Pakistan: Baloch women take up arms, 9 soldiers killed in BLF ambush in Balochistan
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The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has released footage showing the first armed operation by its newly formed women’s unit, the Karima Armed Assault Division (KAAD). The separatist militant group claims that nine Pakistani military personnel were killed in attacks in Balochistan.

The video reportedly shows KAAD fighters firing at a three-vehicle Quick Response Force (QRF) convoy on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway in Turbat on September 22. One of the vehicles appears to be armoured.

The footage includes a woman commander briefing the fighters before the attack. It also shows fighters carrying rifles and firing at the convoy from close range.

BLF claims its fighters escaped military encirclement

BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said several Pakistani military vehicles were severely damaged in the attack. According to his statement, the group’s Qurban unit supported the operation and helped the women’s unit fight off Pakistani forces attempting to surround them.

The spokesperson also claimed that the unit helped the fighters withdraw from the area. He said Qurban unit fighter Chakar Murad, also known as Dileep Jan, was killed during the operation.

Another part of the released footage shows KAAD members stopping and checking vehicles in the Mangchar area of Kalat.

BRA claims attack on energy company site

In a separate incident, the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) claimed responsibility for an attack on a site belonging to Mari Energies Limited in the Beh Loti area of Dera Bugti district. The group reportedly used rockets and heavy weapons.

BRA spokesperson Sarbaz Baloch claimed that three company employees were killed and several others were injured.

He also said a clash took place between Pakistani forces and members of what the group described as a local state-backed armed group following the attack.

According to the statement cited by The Balochistan Post, nine Pakistani military personnel and three members of the armed group were killed. The BRA also said six of its fighters died in the fighting. These casualty figures are claims made by the group and have not been independently verified in the supplied report.

Other groups claim attacks on police and government facilities

The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) said its fighters seized Haji Shehr and used explosives to destroy a local police station.

The group also claimed that BRA fighters entered Eri Shehr, took control of government facilities and withdrew after completing their operation.

The claims point to multiple incidents involving separatist militant groups in Balochistan, with reported attacks targeting security personnel, an energy company site, police facilities and other government infrastructure.

Who was Karima Baloch?

KAAD is named after Karima Baloch, a prominent pro-independence activist who was the first woman chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad (BSO-Azad).

She was found dead in Toronto, Canada, in 2020. Her death was reported as mysterious in the supplied account.

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