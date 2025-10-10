Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Pakistan: Authorities take control of Islamabad, other provinces amid TLP protest march; know what’s closed

The authorities in Pakistan on Friday shut major roads leading to the capital, Islamabad, to prevent protesters from a religious group from entering. They even blocked mobile internet services to disrupt their communication. TLP announced to hold a protest march in Islamabad against Gaza killings.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

Pakistan: Authorities take control of Islamabad, other provinces amid TLP protest march; know what’s closed
Pakistan authorities shut down roads, internet services in view of protest march
The authorities in Pakistan on Friday shut major roads leading to the capital, Islamabad, to prevent protesters from a religious group from entering. They even blocked mobile internet services to disrupt their communication.

How are Pakistani authorities dealing with protestors?

The Ministry of Interior has put shipping containers on the main roads and issued a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the country’s telecom regulator, to block mobile internet service in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. In the letter, approved by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, mobile internet service will remain suspended for an indefinite period from 12 am on Friday.

ALSO READ: BIG embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as US rejects reports of new supply of AMRAAM missiles: 'No upgrade…' 

Police sources have confirmed the same and said that the city's internal and external routes are closed.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi district administration has imposed Section 144 on Thursday in the city until October 11. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema notified in the office has banned all kinds of protests, sit-ins, gatherings, processions, rallies, and loudspeakers till Saturday. Waqar also expressed concerns regarding the risk of violent actions near sensitive and important installations.

The authorities are fully prepared, as the police have been deployed in riot gear in the twin cities at the major entry points to deal with the protesters. The Islamabad administration decided to fully seal the Red Zone, which includes key offices and diplomatic missions.

(With inputs from PTI)

What is the protest all about?

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a right-wing extremist group, announced to hold a protest march in Islamabad on Friday against the gruesome massacre in Gaza. However, this development coincided with the ceasefire in Gaza.

Soon after their announcement, the Punjab police launched a raid at the TLP’s headquarters in Lahore and arrested its chief on Wednesday. This led to violent clashes between law enforcement officials and members of the radical Islamist party, which left many injured.

What is TLP?

TLP is an extremist group of Sunni Muslims that became more powerful in 2017 after launching a successful protest and forcing the government to take back its decisions regarding changes in the oath of parliamentarians.

