WORLD

Pakistan attacks Afghanistan despite ongoing peace truce, says Taliban

Despite the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul, Pakistan attacked the Spin Boldak region of Afghanistan on Thursday, i.e., November 6, said the Afghan forces.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 10:35 PM IST

Pakistan attacks Afghanistan despite ongoing peace truce, says Taliban
File photo credit: PTI
Despite the ongoing peace talks in Istanbul, Pakistan attacked the Spin Boldak region of Afghanistan on Thursday, i.e., November 6, said the Afghan forces. The Afghan Taliban said that it did not retaliate "out of respect" for the negotiating team currently holding discussions in Istanbul. 

“While the third round of negotiations with the Pakistani side has begun in Istanbul, unfortunately, this afternoon, Pakistani forces once again opened fire on Spin Boldak, causing concern among the local population. The Islamic Emirate’s forces, out of respect for the negotiation team and to prevent civilian casualties, have so far shown no reaction," Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X.

"It is worth noting that in the previous round of negotiations, both sides had agreed to extend the ceasefire and prevent any acts of aggression,” he added. As per a report by news agency AFP, projectiles were fired from Pakistan into Afghanistan. Pakistan used both light and heavy weapons, targeting civilian areas, AFP quoted Afghan sources as saying. 

Meanwhile, Islamabad is yet to issue a statement on the same. Border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted last month, which killed more than 70 people, including 50 Afghan civilians. 

