Pakistan: Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar express derails after explosive blast in Balochistan’s Mastung, several injured; Here's what we know so far

Several injured, including women and children as Jaffar Express derails after blast in Pakistan's Balochistan's Mastung. As per local media, 3 coaches derailed after IED Blast in Train. Passengers, including women and children, who are trapped are being rescued as relief operation underway.

As per Dawn report, Balochistan Health Department and Quetta Civil Hospital spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig said, “Three people were injured in the blast and have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Trauma Centre, while an injured child has been taken to Combined Military Hospital.”

As per local media reported injured people were rushed to nearby hospitals after rescue teams and ambulances were dispatched from Quetta. Several videos of the incident are surgacing around the internet, where it is shown that thre Jaffar express's three coaches are derailed, with several trapped. Security forces are carrying out rescue opertion and railway staff working to assess the damage and clear the track.

