FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Twisha Sharma Death Case: New details deepen mystery after planned Ajmer trip comes to light during probe

Twisha Sharma Death Case: New details deepen mystery after planned Ajmer trip

Twisha Sharma Case: Husband Samarth Singh Recalls Fights During Interrogation

Twisha Sharma Case: Husband Samarth Singh Recalls Fights During Interrogation

PBKS star opener Prabhsimran Singh scripts history, becomes first uncapped player to achieve major IPL feat

PBKS star opener Prabhsimran Singh scripts history, becomes first uncapped playe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan: At least 24 killed in suspected suicide attack on passenger train in Quetta, BLA claims responsibility

At least  24 people were killed and several others injured after a suspected suicide bombing targeted a passenger train near Quetta’s Chaman Phatak area in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Sunday, according to local media reports. The banned militant outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility. In a statement, the group said its suicide unit, “Majeed Brigade”, carried out what it described as a “highly organised fidayee attack," as per local media reports. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 24, 2026, 12:12 PM IST

Pakistan: At least 24 killed in suspected suicide attack on passenger train in Quetta, BLA claims responsibility
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least  24 people were killed and several others injured after a suspected suicide bombing targeted a passenger train near Quetta’s Chaman Phatak area in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Sunday, according to local media reports. The banned militant outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility. In a statement, the group said its suicide unit, “Majeed Brigade”, carried out what it described as a “highly organised fidayee attack," as per local media reports. 

(This is a developing story)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Twisha Sharma Death Case: New details deepen mystery after planned Ajmer trip comes to light during probe
Twisha Sharma Death Case: New details deepen mystery after planned Ajmer trip
Pakistan: At least 24 killed in suspected suicide attack on passenger train in Quetta, BLA claims responsibility
Pakistan: At least 24 killed in suspected suicide attack on passenger train in Q
White House Shooting: Suspect claimed to be 'real' Osama Bin Laden, threatened Donald Trump online
White House Shooting: Suspect claimed to be 'real' Osama Bin Laden
PBKS star opener Prabhsimran Singh scripts history, becomes first uncapped player to achieve major IPL feat
PBKS star opener Prabhsimran Singh scripts history, becomes first uncapped playe
Cockroach Janta Party: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke rejects foreign link claims, shares follower data amid Kiren Rijiju allegations
Cockroach Janta Party: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke rejects foreign link claims
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement