WORLD

Pakistan: At least 24 killed in suspected suicide attack on passenger train in Quetta, BLA claims responsibility

At least 24 people were killed and several others injured after a suspected suicide bombing targeted a passenger train near Quetta’s Chaman Phatak area in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Sunday, according to local media reports. The banned militant outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility. In a statement, the group said its suicide unit, “Majeed Brigade”, carried out what it described as a “highly organised fidayee attack," as per local media reports.

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