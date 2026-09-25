FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Simpolo Unveils Perspective '26, expands surface portfolio, manufacturing footprint and enters faucets to complete bathware solutions

Simpolo Unveils Perspective '26, Expands Surface Portfolio, Manufacturing Footpr

Pakistan Ashamed At UNGA Meet Again: India accuses it of driving out minority Hindus from J&K, asks it to vacate

Pakistan Ashamed At UNGA Meet Again: India accuses it of driving out minority

India's dementia burden is poised to almost double. Why earlier action on brain health matters

India's dementia burden is poised to almost double. Why Earlier Action on Brain

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Pakistan Ashamed At UNGA Meet Again: India accuses it of driving out minority Hindus from J&K, asks it to vacate

On Thursday, India criticised Pakistan for its comments regarding Kashmir and minorities in India at the UN Human Rights Council. India called attention to Islamabad's illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and demanded that it vacate those areas.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 12:02 PM IST

Pakistan Ashamed At UNGA Meet Again: India accuses it of driving out minority Hindus from J&K, asks it to vacate
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India on Thursday rebuked Pakistan over its remarks on Kashmir and minorities in India at the UN Human Rights Council, calling out Islamabad for its illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir and demanding that it vacate them.

Exercising India's right to reply to Pakistan's comments at the council, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi advised Islamabad to focus on a debt-ridden economy surviving on bailouts rather than harbouring territorial ambitions or sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

"Since Pakistan appears to need the reminder under every agenda item, Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The only part of Jammu and Kashmir under foreign occupation is the part Pakistan holds, which we again call upon it to vacate," Tyagi said.

India flags plight of minorities in Pakistan

Tyagi exposed Pakistan's double standards on minorities, contrasting India's inclusive democracy with Islamabad's record.

"India is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the world and our minorities vote, legislate, sit on the highest court and lead our institutions. In Pakistan, Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities have shrunk drastically since independence. Their daughters are abducted, forcibly converted and married off. Blasphemy laws hang over every minority household," he said.

"Its own Muslim minorities, Shias, Ahmadiyyas, Ismailis and Hazaras face systemic persecution and their places of worship are attacked and desecrated," he added.

On Kashmir, Tyagi reminded the council of Pakistan's role in 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

"The Council does not need Pakistan to explain what happened in 1990 to the Kashmiri Pandits driven from their homes by terrorists Pakistan armed, trained and sent across the border. Those same terrorists have since killed Kashmiris of every faith, many of them Muslim," he said.

"The State that sponsored them is now asking this Council for an inquiry. The irony will not be lost on this Council," he added.

MEA on Indus Waters Treaty Letter

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued stern rejection of a letter circulated by Pakistan to the UN Security Council concerning a Court of Arbitration pronouncement on the Indus Waters Treaty.

"Regarding the 'permanent court' or so-called 'Permanent Court of Arbitration', Pakistan has a habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to serve its malicious propaganda," Jaiswal said.

"For starters, the so-called ruling is not a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as sought to be projected by the Pakistan minister. It is a ruling by an illegally constituted court. We see this as just another attempt by Pakistan at distorting reality," he added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Simpolo Unveils Perspective '26, expands surface portfolio, manufacturing footprint and enters faucets to complete bathware solutions
Simpolo Unveils Perspective '26, Expands Surface Portfolio, Manufacturing Footpr
Pakistan Ashamed At UNGA Meet Again: India accuses it of driving out minority Hindus from J&K, asks it to vacate
Pakistan Ashamed At UNGA Meet Again: India accuses it of driving out minority
Will China woo Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Sam Altman to attract investment as they attend Trump's state dinner for Xi Jinping?
Donald Trump hosts Xi Jinping for lavish White House state dinner
India's dementia burden is poised to almost double. Why earlier action on brain health matters
India's dementia burden is poised to almost double. Why Earlier Action on Brain
The Vvaan movie review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah film is wild rollercoaster ride, convincingly blending folklore with drama
The Vvaan movie review: Sidharth, Tamannaah film is wild rollercoaster ride
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement