Pakistan Army top official Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry caught 'winking' at female journalist; video goes viral, Internet says, 'someone...', WATCH

WORLD
Pakistan Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), is under fire after a video of him 'winking' at a woman journalist is circulating on the social media. During a press conference, a woman journalist was asking Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry about the allegations he has levelled against jailed Pakistan's Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. He is recieving social media backlash after the video went viral, sparking outrage.
She asked, 'Three words are crucial that you used making allegations are that he is "national security threat", "anti-state", and acting "at the hands of Delhi".
She added, 'How is it different from the past, or should we expect any development in the future?'
To which Chaudhary replied, 'And add a fourth point: he is also a ‘zehni mareez’ (mental patient).' Then, he smile and winked at the Female journalist.
Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Apart from Asim Munir, Chaudhary is amongst the most visible face of Pakistan's army. However, he is a son of a declared terrorist, Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, who was an aide of al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden.
The social media has reacted strongly to this gesture of Pakistan's top army officer. one user said, 'Believe me, he is a top rank army officer in uniform....'
Another commented, 'This shows how unprofessional their army is. How can someone in uniform wink like this publicly.' Third user said, 'Honestly, I am not even surprised.'