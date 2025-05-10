Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood became a rogue element later and played a big role in developing the Islamic Republic's "dirty bomb". According to the US intelligence, Mahmood met al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden.

The nefarious nexus between the Pakistani Army and terrorism has been exposed once again. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has become the face of the Pakistan Army and he has been addressing the world media on the war-like situation between India and Pakistan. He runs the DNA of terrorism in his blood literally. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is the son of nuclear scientist Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, who was an aide of al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden.

Who was Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood?

Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood became a rogue element later and played a big role in developing the Islamic Republic's "dirty bomb". According to the US intelligence, Mahmood met al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden. Though Washington largely ignored the Pak attempt to enrich uranium and develop the nuclear bomb, it could not believe that the Pakistani nuclear scientist had anything to do with al-Qaida, apprehending that the terrorist organisation might have access to a nuclear bomb.

(Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood)

UNSC registers Pakistani scientist as terrorist

After the 9/11 attacks, the UN committee named Mahmood as a terrorist. The UN Security Council registered Lt Gen Chaudhry's father as "Mahmood Sultan Bashir-Ud-Din" on December 24, 2001. The UNSC proscribed Mahmood for "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of", "supplying, selling, or transferring arms and related materiel to" or "otherwise supporting acts or activities of" Usama [Osama] bin Laden, Al-Qaida, and the Taliban".

(Osama Bin Laden, founder, Al Qaeda)

Mahmood meets Osama Bin Laden

The New York Times Magazine reported in 2009 that Mahmood's "religious intensity, combined with his sympathy for Islamic extremism, scared his colleagues" and he was forcibly retired before his time. Mahmood co-founded and became the Director of Ummah Tameer e-Nau (UTN), veiled as a non-profit organization. However, according to the UN al-Qaida Sanctions Committee report, the UN provided Osama bin Laden and the Taliban with information about chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons.

Under intense pressure from the FBI, Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, arrested and investigated Mahmood in 2001. Mahmood admitted to meeting Osama bin Laden.