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Pakistan army spokesperson questions Indian officers’ use of English on Operation Sindoor anniversary briefing, gets trolled by citizens

On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry questioned why Indian officers briefed in English.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 08, 2026, 09:55 PM IST

Pakistan army spokesperson questions Indian officers’ use of English on Operation Sindoor anniversary briefing, gets trolled by citizens
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On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on May 7, Pakistani Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), raised an unusual query about Indian military communications. Speaking to Indian counterparts, Chaudhry asked why senior Indian officers used English during a briefing marking the strategic outcomes of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives a year ago.

“Who asked you to speak in English? Is it because you want to tell the world your version of events?” Chaudhry reportedly asked. His question suggested he found the use of English either unnecessary or inappropriate, despite English being a standard link language in India due to the country's vast linguistic diversity.

Indian Officers Present Strategic Review

During the briefing, senior officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force discussed the lessons learned and operational impact of Operation Sindoor. The use of English was likely intended to communicate India’s perspective to a global audience, but Chaudhry appeared to interpret it as a deliberate attempt to shape the international narrative.

Pakistani Social Media and Former Officers React

The DG ISPR’s comments quickly went viral on social media, attracting criticism and ridicule, including from Pakistani voices. Major Adil Farooq Raja (Retd), a former Pakistan Army officer turned journalist, highlighted the irony in Chaudhry’s disdain for English. Raja pointed out that English remains the primary language of instruction and command within the Pakistan Armed Forces. According to him, Urdu is primarily used in domestic propaganda, while much of ISPR’s misinformation is also issued in English.

Raja further questioned why Pakistan had not acknowledged the full extent of losses suffered during Operation Sindoor, which reportedly involved significant strikes on 11 Pakistani airbases. He criticised the one-sided narrative propagated by the ISPR and emphasised that a transparent account of the operation would be more credible than debating the language used in briefings.

Social Media Trolling Intensifies

Social media users amplified the criticism, with posts mocking the DG ISPR and questioning the credibility of his statements. Some shared satirical images, while others called out the Pakistani military’s selective portrayal of events.

Despite the controversy over language, the reality remains clear: Indian forces struck Pakistan decisively, demonstrating operational superiority. Questions about English usage do not alter the undeniable impact of Operation Sindoor on Pakistan’s air defences.

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