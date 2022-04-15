Pakistan Army rejects former PM Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' allegations

Security committee denies finding any conspiracy angle in the letter

The Pakistan Army, on Thursday, made a big statement regarding the 'foreign conspiracy' allegations of Imran Khan. Pakistan Army has categorically rejected the allegation of former PM Imran Khan in which he said that a foreign conspiracy was hatched to remove him from the post of Prime Minister.

Before Opposition's no-confidence motion, Imran Khan had alleged that the US had conspired to topple his government. This allegation of Imran Khan has now been rejected by the army. Imran Khan had also shown a letter to the officials of the National Security Committee about the foreign conspiracy.

Regarding the letter, the security committee has denied that there was any thing like conspiracy in the letter. Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of Pakistani media wing Inter Services Public Relations, said on Thursday that the word conspiracy was not used in the statement issued after the Pakistan National Security Committee meeting last month.

Let us inform that Imran Khan had addressed a huge rally in Islamabad on March 27, in protest against the no-confidence motion of the Opposition and in that he had alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched from abroad to remove him from the top post. Before voting on the no-confidence motion, while addressing the country, he directly blamed America for the no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan accused the United States and said that Washington supported his expulsion because he had gone to Russia without US's permission. However, the United States had denied these allegations of Imran Khan.

Imran Khan reached Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 and on the same day Russia waged war against Ukraine. Army spokesman General Babar Iftikhar has completely rejected the allegations of Imran Khan on America.

Let us inform that Imran Khan was removed from the power through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly of Pakistan on Sunday and now Shahbaz Sharif is the new Prime Minister of the country. Earlier, when Imran Khan came to power in 2018, it was also discussed that the army has a big contribution in bringing him to power, although both have been denying this.

After Imran Khan's allegations, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also tried to handle the issue by talking about building good relations with the United States.