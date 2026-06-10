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Pakistan Army's Mi-17 helicopter crashes near Muzaffarabad; all personnel on board killed

The military said the chopper went down due to a suspected technical fault, as rescue and recovery teams rushed to the crash site soon after the incident occurred. "All personnel on board embraced martyrdom. There were no survivors," an official military statement said.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 06:00 PM IST

Pakistan Army's Mi-17 helicopter crashes near Muzaffarabad; all personnel on board killed
Eyewitnesses said the chopper crashed shortly after takeoff from a helipad.
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A Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad city in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during takeoff on Wednesday (June 10), killing all personnel on board the aircraft. The military said that the chopper went down due to a suspected technical fault, as rescue and recovery teams rushed to the crash site soon after the incident occurred. "All personnel on board embraced martyrdom. There were no survivors," an official Pakistan military statement said, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Eyewitnesses said the chopper crashed shortly after takeoff from a helipad. Ambulances then reached the scene and transported the victims to a nearby hospital. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, further said that a board of inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of crash, as per the Dawn report. Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir and all ranks of the army expressed "deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives" and extended "heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families', as per the statement. The exact number of fatalities have not been revealed as yet. Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have also expressed sorrow over the crash

There have been several military helicopter crashes in Pakistan in recent years. In September last year, an army helicopter on a routine flight went down in the country's northern region, killing two pilots and three technicians on board, news agency Associated Press reported. A month before that, a helicopter belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had crashed in Mohmand district, killing two pilots and three crew members.

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