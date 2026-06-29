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Pakistan Army kills 29 in attacks on militant hideouts near Afghanistan border, can it contain Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan?

Pakistan said its security forces killed 29 militants in operations near the Afghan border and across the frontier following a deadly attack on the Rangers' headquarters in Karachi.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 07:09 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Pakistan Army kills 29 in attacks on militant hideouts near Afghanistan border, can it contain Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan?
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Pakistan's security forces have killed 29 militants in a major operation near the Afghanistan border, just days after a deadly attack on the paramilitary Rangers' headquarters in Karachi.

Operation Launched After Recent Attacks

According to Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the action was carried out in response to a series of militant attacks in different parts of the country. The operation included a ground offensive near the border and targeted strikes on militant hideouts.

The development came a day after armed militants stormed the Rangers' regional headquarters in Karachi, killing three soldiers.

Karachi Attack Claimed By Jamaat-ul-Ahrar

Security forces later killed three of the attackers and arrested another injured suspect. The Pakistani military identified the arrested attacker as an Afghan national. In a statement released on Saturday night, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ground Operation In Bajaur

In a post on X, Tarar said the latest action targeted camps and safe havens linked to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Fitna al-Khwarij, a term used by Pakistan for the Pakistani Taliban. He said security forces first carried out an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, close to the Afghan border.

"As a result of precise and skillful engagement, high value Khwarji Commander Khan Farosh" was killed along with three others, he said.

Strikes Across The Border

Tarar said Pakistan also launched precise strikes based on intelligence inputs against militant camps and hideouts across the frontier. According to him, three targets located in Afghanistan's Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces were destroyed. He said the strikes killed 25 militants and also destroyed large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at the sites.

Militancy On The Rise In Pakistan

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in attacks targeting police and security personnel in recent years. Authorities have blamed the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its allied groups for most of the violence.

The TTP operates separately from the Afghan Taliban, although the two groups are considered allies. The Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistan Defends Its Actions

Speaking about the latest operation, Tarar said, "Pakistan has always strived for maintaining peace and stability in the region, but at the same time shall not compromise on the safety and security of our citizens, which remains our top priority".

Pakistan has carried out several strikes along the border and inside Afghanistan since last year, targeting alleged militant hideouts. Islamabad has repeatedly accused Afghanistan's Taliban government of providing shelter to militants responsible for attacks inside Pakistan, especially members of the TTP. Kabul, however, has denied the allegations.

Total Death Toll Reaches 29

Overall, Pakistan said 29 militants were killed in the combined ground operation near the border and the strikes carried out across the frontier, days after the deadly attack on the Rangers' headquarters in Karachi.

(With inputs from PTI)

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