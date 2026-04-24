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Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan's military killed 22 militants in Khyber District during a joint operation, though a 10-year-old child was also killed in the crossfire.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 01:55 PM IST

Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
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In a major military operation earlier this week, Pakistan’s armed forces killed 22 alleged militants during intense clashes in the country’s northwest. The operation, conducted on Tuesday in Khyber District near the Afghan border, also tragically resulted in the death of a 10-year-old child caught in the crossfire.

Military Operation and Exchange of Fire

The Pakistani military reported that the joint operation was carried out by security forces and law enforcement agencies as part of an ongoing effort to curb militancy in the region. The firefight, which took place in Khyber District, a volatile area known for insurgent activity and cross-border tensions, led to the deaths of the militants.

A statement from the military's media wing described the operation as a 'successful mission' in which the militants were eliminated. However, in a tragic turn of events, a 10-year-old child was killed during the exchange of gunfire, raising serious concerns about civilian casualties in such military operations.

Prime Minister’s Reaction to Civilian Death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences for the death of the child, calling it an unfortunate incident. The Prime Minister’s office released a statement expressing sorrow at the 'martyrdom of the 10-year-old child due to unprovoked firing by the terrorists.' The loss of a young life in such conflicts continues to fuel public concern over the safety of civilians during military operations.

Rising Militancy and Cross-Border Tensions

The attack in Khyber District is part of a larger pattern of rising militant activity in Pakistan, especially along the Afghan border, an area long known for its insurgent violence. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist group with close ties to the Taliban in Afghanistan, has claimed responsibility for several attacks in recent years, significantly contributing to the surge in violence.

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of providing sanctuary to militants, particularly since the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul in 2021. While Kabul denies these allegations, tensions between the two countries remain high, particularly regarding the Durand Line, the de facto border that divides Pakistan and Afghanistan. These tensions have often resulted in border skirmishes and increased military strikes.

Pakistan’s Military Response to Rising Threats

In response to the growing threat, Pakistan’s military has escalated its operations against militant groups, including airstrikes across the Afghan border earlier this year. These strikes, following a string of deadly suicide bombings inside Pakistan, were described by the country’s defence minister as an 'open war' with militant groups.

This recent operation and the subsequent rise in tensions highlight the fragile security situation in the region. As Pakistan continues to combat growing insurgency and terrorism, the challenges of managing cross-border relations with Afghanistan and ensuring the safety of civilians remain critical concerns.

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