Who is Anjali Raghav? Haryanvi actress who quit Bhojpuri cinema after an inappropriate touching incident with singer Pawan Singh
Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board
From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises
This country tops global mustard oil production, contributing millions of tonnes annually and dominating the world market, it is…
Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected in several districts
Dhanashree Verma mocks ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal in new show: ‘Penthouse mein sports...'
SCO Summit: Why can China not be India's trade partner despite Xi Jinping's assurances?
Harbhajan Singh issues FIRST statement on viral 'IPL slapgate' controversy, slams Lalit Modi, says 'usme unka koi selfish...'
When Sanjay Dutt almost turned political rival to his father Sunil Dutt; Suniel Shetty recalls hilarious incident: Watch
Maratha Quota agitation: Manoj Jarange Patil vows to stop drinking water; Mumbai Police issues traffic alert
WORLD
The helicopter apparently went down in the Gilgit-Baltistan region due to a technical fault and then caught fire, Faizullah Faraq, the regional government spokesman, said. He provided no further details, and said authorities are investigating.
An army helicopter on a routine flight crashed on Monday in northern Pakistan, killing two pilots and three technicians on board, a government spokesman said. The helicopter apparently went down in the Gilgit-Baltistan region due to a technical fault and then caught fire, Faizullah Faraq, the regional government spokesman, said. He provided no further details, and said authorities are investigating.
Such crashes are not uncommon in Pakistan. Last month, a helicopter carrying relief supplies to the flood-hit northwestern Bajaur region crashed in bad weather, killing all five people on board. In September 2024, six people were killed when another helicopter went down in the northwest due to engine failure.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from AP)