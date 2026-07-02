FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Pakistan Army handed guns to Kashmiris': PoK leader makes big claim on state sponsored terrorism amid protest

'Pakistan Army handed guns to Kashmiris': PoK leader makes big claim

Ketan Agarwal Case: Before Ketan's Murder, Siya, Chetan Rehearsed 'Cliff Push': Police

Ketan Agarwal Case: Before Ketan's Murder, Siya, Chetan Rehearsed 'Cliff Push': Police

Ahead of his wedding with Gauri Spratt, how Aamir Khan quietly transformed celebrity relationships | Opinion

How Aamir Khan quietly transformed celebrity relationships | Opinion

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

'Pakistan Army handed guns to Kashmiris': PoK leader makes big claim on state sponsored terrorism amid protest

Amid the ongoing anti-government protest in PoK, Sardar Aman Khan, the leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) made a big claim. He said that it was Pakistan Army which supplied guns and weapons to Kashmiris.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 11:24 PM IST

'Pakistan Army handed guns to Kashmiris': PoK leader makes big claim on state sponsored terrorism amid protest
PoK leader makes big claim on Pak-sponsored terrorism amid protest
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continues to echo anti-government slogans as the protests have entered its 24th day, with the people of the region gathering in thousands at the Eidgah grounds in Rawalakot. During the event, Sardar Aman Khan, the leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), exposed a major factor of Pakistan's state-sponsored terror infrastructure. 

Khan claimed that the Pakistan's military originally supplied weapons to Kashmiris. He said that the Pakistan Army pushed weapons and ammunition into Jammu and Kashmir. "It was the Pakistan Army itself that handed guns to Kashmiris. And today, they have the audacity to call us terrorists," he said. 

He made the statement during an address in which he referred to a Jaish-e-Mohammed event in 2025 in February where armed participants marched through the city carrying lethal weapons such as AK-47s and swords. Citing the event, Sardar Khan claimed that the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalakot allowed them entry and eve provided security to the rally. 

"Deputy Commissioner Rawalkot, you used to organise rallies here with guns and swords. Do you remember? And you will call us terrorists. All these people (protesters) are heirs of this land," he said. 

The nearly 80,000 crowd of protestors loudly applauded his address that accused Pakistani establishment of sponsoring terrorism while condemning their activities in the region.  

While continuing his attack, Khan also warned the Pakistani government that if it did not accept and implement the 38 demands of the movement, the issue would grow beyong these demands and would instead become a movement to demand that Pakistan completely vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 

On June 30, protesters publicly declared that the region “is not a part of Pakistan" with a warning that they would seek “other roads" if Islamabad continued obstructing supplies. Protestors claimed that the region must not be considered under Pakistan's control and warned about stronger connection with India over the matter.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Pakistan Army handed guns to Kashmiris': PoK leader makes big claim on state sponsored terrorism amid protest
'Pakistan Army handed guns to Kashmiris': PoK leader makes big claim
Ahead of his wedding with Gauri Spratt, how Aamir Khan quietly transformed celebrity relationships | Opinion
How Aamir Khan quietly transformed celebrity relationships | Opinion
Will Mojtaba Khamenei attend father Ali Khamenei's funeral? Iranian Supreme Leader's aide reveals
Will Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei attend father Ali Khamenei's funeral?
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal appears upset in old viral video, says 'First he cheats on me...'
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal's old video goes viral
Jailer 2: Rajinikanth, Nelson's sequel locks release date, fans declare it 'Kollywood's first Rs 1000 crore film'
Jailer 2: Rajinikanth's sequel locks release date, fans call it 'blockbuster'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement