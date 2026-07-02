'Pakistan Army handed guns to Kashmiris': PoK leader makes big claim on state sponsored terrorism amid protest

Amid the ongoing anti-government protest in PoK, Sardar Aman Khan, the leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) made a big claim. He said that it was Pakistan Army which supplied guns and weapons to Kashmiris.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continues to echo anti-government slogans as the protests have entered its 24th day, with the people of the region gathering in thousands at the Eidgah grounds in Rawalakot. During the event, Sardar Aman Khan, the leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), exposed a major factor of Pakistan's state-sponsored terror infrastructure.

Khan claimed that the Pakistan's military originally supplied weapons to Kashmiris. He said that the Pakistan Army pushed weapons and ammunition into Jammu and Kashmir. "It was the Pakistan Army itself that handed guns to Kashmiris. And today, they have the audacity to call us terrorists," he said.

He made the statement during an address in which he referred to a Jaish-e-Mohammed event in 2025 in February where armed participants marched through the city carrying lethal weapons such as AK-47s and swords. Citing the event, Sardar Khan claimed that the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalakot allowed them entry and eve provided security to the rally.

"Deputy Commissioner Rawalkot, you used to organise rallies here with guns and swords. Do you remember? And you will call us terrorists. All these people (protesters) are heirs of this land," he said.

The nearly 80,000 crowd of protestors loudly applauded his address that accused Pakistani establishment of sponsoring terrorism while condemning their activities in the region.

While continuing his attack, Khan also warned the Pakistani government that if it did not accept and implement the 38 demands of the movement, the issue would grow beyong these demands and would instead become a movement to demand that Pakistan completely vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

On June 30, protesters publicly declared that the region “is not a part of Pakistan" with a warning that they would seek “other roads" if Islamabad continued obstructing supplies. Protestors claimed that the region must not be considered under Pakistan's control and warned about stronger connection with India over the matter.