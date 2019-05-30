Pakistan: Army General sentenced to 14 years, Brigadier to death sentence on charges of espionage

Pakistani military courts have sentenced a three-star retired Pakistan Army General to 14 years in jail and a retired Brigadier to death sentence on charges of espionage, the military announced Thursday.

A doctor associated with a sensitive organisation has also been handed the capital punishment on similar charges, according to a brief statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa endorsed the punishment to the officers on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to national security, the statement said.

The officers identified by the ISPR as Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Iqbal, Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan, and Doctor Wasim Akram were tried under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Martial for separate cases, the Express Tribune reported.

Lt Gen (retd) Iqbal has been sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment, while Brigadier (retd) Rizwan has been handed the death sentence. Dr. Akram, who, according to the ISPR, was employed at a sensitive organisation, has also been given the death penalty.The ISPR, however, did not disclose the exact nature of espionage the officers were involved in, the report said.